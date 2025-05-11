A Nigerian student said his JAMB result has broken his heart and he has not rested after he saw what he scored

According to the result notifications he displayed online, the man scored 234 during the UTME's mock examination

However, when he took the real examination, the man ended up scoring 160, a mark he considers too poor

A young student is heartbroken after seeing his performance in the 2025 JAMB UTME examination.

After he was notified of his results, the young student took to Facebook to display it for people to see.

The student says the result was poor.

In a Facebook post, Ezigbo Chibueze Charles showed that he scored 234 in the UTME mock examination.

However, in the real examination, the student ended up scoring only 160, a performance which did not sit well with him.

He said:

"I am deeply saddened. Since morning I cannot get over this. After all my sacrifice. What I wrote in govt. Oh no jamb Una no do well at all. This can never be my result."

Ezigbo Charles shows his UTME mock result and his real result.

Reactions as student shares his JAMB result

Favour Ekemezie said:

"The thing about all this is that you should give thanks to God in all. Because as you they complain about 160, people dey way score 130, 140, 150. Even some people way get 240 still dey complain."

Pretty Debby said:

Your own is even better after all my sacrifice thy gave me 137 am pain since morning my tutor sy there's no course I can study with it hmmm."

Victor Abah said:

"I think he's showing us the major difference between his previous JAMB and this year's own.. 234 and 160."

Grace Christopher said:

"Just accept it my biology and English I knew most been practicing but scored 60 in both and tho I expected 300+ because I was really conversant with the topics ended up getting 247 as a science student just hope for admission that's all."

Chi Rable Chizzy said:

"Well I believe you. An individual who score such in his her jamb definitely must be a genius.out of one million nine hundred thousand that registered for jamb one million five hundred thousand couldn't cross two hundred while four hundred thousand score two hundred and above so he tried very but try to thank God even as that."

Kyenret Besan said:

"Okay I know this style what of us that scored less we should die ahbi what you people should stop oppressing us oo."

King Booker Jr. said:

"Mock and UTME is totally different, it's just a guide on JAMB settings. Most people didn't sit for the mock because of this issue, some people feel relaxed after getting high scores in mock, thinking it's not going to be different in UTME."

Another student shares UTME mock result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who took part in the 2025 mock UTME examination has printed her scores and shared them online.

The student participated in the 2025 mock UTME, which took place on April 10, 2025, and the result was released on April 13.

According to the student identified as Angel Ki Mora, she scored 260 marks in aggregates, a development that attracted people's praise.

