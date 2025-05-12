15-year-old Nwokoro Chiamaka Nnenna has followed her elder brother's footstep by scoring 324 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The teenager scored 75 in Use of English, 85 in Biology, 72 in Chemistry, and 92 in Physics to get an over score of 324

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, her mother said the girl was 14-year-old when she registered and failure to score 80% (320), the candidate will never sit for the Exam again until 16 years

FCT, Abuja - 15-year-old Nwokoro Chiamaka Nnenna has shown that she is “exceptionally brilliant and academically gifted" by scoring 324 in the just concluded 2025 UTME.

Nnenna is the younger sister of award winning Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna who scored 345 in the 2024 UTME.

Nnenna's result shows she is "exceptionally brilliant and academically gifted".

The SS 3 student at the Federal Government Girls' College (FGGC), Bwari in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) scored 75 in Use of English, 85 in Biology, 72 in Chemistry, and 92 in Physics.

The mother of the brilliant girl, Abara Amaka said she was 14 years old at the time of registering for UTME.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Mrs Abara said her daughter wants to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu state.

She said her daughter felt embarrassed during her registration at the CBT Centre because of people’s reaction when she said she was 14 years old.

“During JAMB registration, my Daughter was asked her age, and the moment she answered "14 years", the whole crowd at the CBT Centre chorused "heeeey, heeeey"! She felt so embarrassed and belittled but managed to keep a straight face.

“A form was downloaded and we were asked to fill it because she's underage to register and write the UTME Exam. Going through the form, I got a little concerned about the conditions stipulated therein, it stated that "an underaged candidate registering for the UTME exam must be exceptionally brilliant and academically gifted", and is expected to score an average of 80% (320) of the total Examination Score. And failure to score 80% (320), the candidate will never sit for the Exam again until 16 years.

Nnneka takes risk for not sitting for UTME for 2 years if she had not scored up to 320.

“I turned and looked at my Daughter trying to see if she's as concerned and afraid as I was, she kept her straight face, holding her head high, and said to me, "Mummy, let's fill and sign the form". Nne, you'll have to stay home for 2yrs before you can register for JAMB again? She said, "don't worry Mummy".

“We signed, registered, and headed back home. She started studying like her life depended on it, and it does actually. It became a marathon reading for my girl.

