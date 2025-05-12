As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of 2025 UTME results, candidates have started checking their results

A university student from Akwa Ibom who wrote JAMB for his sixth UTME shared his score with Legit.ng

He told Legit.ng about how he wrote JAMB six times and why he was confident about getting his dream course, Law

A young man, Michael Isaiah Udofia, shared his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score, following the release of the results by JAMB.

Michael, who is currently a 100 level student of Religious Studies at Prince Abubakar Audu University, shared how he went back to write UTME.

The young man from Akwa Ibom, identified as Micki Pop on Facebook, stated that he had written the UTME six times because he wanted to study Law.

He said:

“My JAMB score this year is 268, which I hope by God's grace I will be admitted to my preferred institution.”

The breakdown of his result: English 65, Government 77, Literature 56, and CRS 70.

Student who rewrote JAMB shares desire to study law

Michael shared his full results with Legit.ng as he opened up on why he wanted to study law.

Apart from having a passion for the course, Michael said he also wanted to make his father proud by studying law.

He said:

“There are three reasons why I want to embark on this legal profession: I have full passion for it, I believe I can change the view of the people towards Law and Order in the society, and to make my father proud. My preferred institution is Prince Abubakar Audu University, Kogi State (PAAU).”

Law aspirant shares JAMB experience

The student shared how he started writing JAMB in 2020 and how it had been for him.

He said:

“I graduated from secondary school in the year 2020, where I failed my core subject (Literature in English -E8). Then I partook again in 2022, and I cleared all my papers. Both exams were WAEC. I was 16 years old when I took my first JAMB in the year 2020.

“I believe is because I haven't met up the university's required departmental or admission cutoff mark. With the help of God and my dedication I believe I will be admitted this year into my preferred course of study, but if otherwise I will continue my degree because I'm a student of Religious Studies in Prince Abubakar Audu University Kogi State (100 L) and still apply again for Law next year.”

Over the years, Michael scored 226 in 2020, 212 in 2021, 223 in 2022, 221 in 2023, and 242 in 2024.

While announcing the result analysis, JAMB revealed that over 75 per cent of candidates for this year got less than 200 in scores.

