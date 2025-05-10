A Nigerian man said he has been teaching biology for the past 18 years, but he performed poorly in it when he took the UTME

The teacher, John Felix Obuighkem, said he has a degree in biology, but his performance in the subject was disappointing

John scored 37 marks in biology, while his overall score in four subjects is 159, a performance he has described as not representing his true abilities

A Nigerian teacher who wrote the 2025 JAMB examination came out with a disappointing performance.

The man who apparently was confident that he would do well did not expect the scores he ended up getting in the all-important UTME.

The teacher said he has been teaching biology for 18 years. Photo credit: Facebook/John Felix Obuighkem and JAMB.

In a Facebook post, John Felix Obuighkem said he has a university degree in biology, and he was expecting to walk over the subject in UTME.

However, when the result was released, John discovered that he scored only 37 marks in biology.

He said in a Facebook post:

"How on earth is it possible that I will score 37 in my own Biology I have first degree on and have taught it for 18 years?"

According to John, the JAMB result he saw was disappointing as he scored way too low.

Nigerian teacher disappointed by his performance in JAMB UTME

He said he has never scored below 200 in UTME and that under no circumstances would he score so low in the exam.

He said:

"Anybody who knows me knows that under no circumstances can I have a score as low as this. Throughout my days of seeking my first admission, there wasn't a day I scored below 200. Those were days when JAMB was tough like uncooked Kanda, talk of these years when JAMB even asked questions on concord and possessive pronouns. Leki headmaster that I am sure I failed only one question, or is it the comprehension?"

The teacher was disappointed after seeing that he scored low in the 2025 UTME. Photo credit: Facebook/John Felix and JAMB.

According to the result he posted, he registered for Use of English, biology, physics and chemistry.

He scored 44 in English, 44 in physics, 44 in chemistry and 37 in biology. His overall score is 159.

See some Facebook reactions below

Wisdom Nwaeze said:

"I think there is a problem in the scoring. A lot of people got too low scores."

Kingsley Ugochukwu Azubuine said:

"Hmmm, Felix, I had such an ugly experience in the past, when my aptitude test result of 73 over 100 was given as 37 over 100; Bros, I applied for a review, that was when my real score of 73 unfolded...., I was told, it was a machine error!,I said to them, that machine must be one of you cos computer is garbage in garbage out. Nwanne fight on."

Blesstar Amaechi said:

"This result should be investigated seriously. Sir Felix taught me which made me score almost 300 in my UTME can't score this na. This is laughable."

