A pastor's son has caught people's attention due to his outstanding performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

A lady who posted the boy's result online noted that he scored 309 in 2024, but was not admitted to a university due to his age

She said the lad took up the challenge again in 2025, and his result is the best she has seen so far in Kogi State

Momohjimoh Bose Ozohu, a Nigerian lady, has heaped praises on her pastor's son, Abejide Faith Tijesunimi, for scoring highly in the 2025 UTME.

In a Facebook post, Bose said the boy scored 309 in 2024 but claimed that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) did not offer him admission because he was 15, which is considered underage.

A pastor's son scores 326 in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: Momohjimoh Bose Ozohu, King Tj, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Despite the setback caused by his age, Bose said Faith took up the challenge to retake the exam in 2025 and scored 326.

Breakdown of pastor's son's UTME result

Bose declared the boy's result as the best she has seen so far in Kogi State and urged anyone with a better result to come forward with proof.

From the screenshot, the science student scored 70 in English, 92 in Mathematics, 92 in Physics, and 72 in Chemistry.

Her post read:

"My pastor's son King Tj scored 326 in jamb.

"Kogites are trying.

"Let's congratulate him.

"He scored 309 last year. Jamb said he was under age and refused to give him admission because he is just 15 years. He took up the challenge again this year and scored 326.

"Congratulations Faith.

"The best Kogi jamb result I have seen so far.

"If there's another let's see with proof."

Internet users joined Bose in celebrating the brilliant boy's UTME result.

A pastor's son who was denied admission in 2024 scores 326 in 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: Momohjimoh Bose Ozohu, King Tj

Source: Facebook

People celebrate pastor's son's UTME result

Imaobong Otu said:

"Congratulations."

Rosepetra Johnson said:

"Congratulations dear."

Samuel Ojochegbe Akpa said:

"The Guy is just too good in Maths and physics 🤞."

Mojisola Ampitan Kalejaiye said:

"U mean u know my cousin? What a small world."

Joy Sulle said:

"Children of nowadays no longer read like in our days. All they know is TikTok and content creation with empty brains."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that mixed reactions have trailed the UTME result of a popular pastor's son.

Girl displays her UTME result online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a girl had posted her UTME result online after checking 15 times.

She checked her UTME results and was happy when she saw that she scored 203. According to her, she had 54 in English, 51 in Government, 51 in CRS and 47 in Literature. In the caption of her post, the lady expressed happiness over her score and showed gratitude to God. In her words:

“This is a testament that God is good. I have been checking my result since Monday, only to check it this morning, and I saw 203. All I can say is thank you, Lord.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng