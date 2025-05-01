A Nigerian woman expressed pity for Sophia Momodu after Davido gifts Chioma Adeleke a luxury G-Wagon on her 30th birthday

The woman shared her thoughts on how Sophia may struggle to move on while seeing another woman enjoy what she couldn't

In her Facebook post, Nickluvoko said a prayer for Sophia, as she congratulated Chioma on her 30th birthday

A Nigerian woman shared why she felt pity for Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido's first child, following Chioma's 30th birthday.

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Davido, got people talking after organising a lavish birthday party for his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Chioma got luxury items like a diamond chain and a G-Wagon on her birthday, as videos from the event went viral.

Reacting to Chioma's brand new G-wagon, a woman identified as Nickluvoko on Facebook, said she felt pity for Sophia.

The woman claimed that it would be hard for Sophia to move on because another woman was enjoying what she was supposed to enjoy.

The Facebook user went to pray for Sophia and asked God to give her the strength to move on.

Her post read:

“I pity Sophia davido first baby mama as davido gift chioma g wagon on her 30th birthday. It's going to be very difficult for Sophia Momodu to move on because davido is in her face every time, chioma is in her face every time because they are celebrity.

“Because seeing another woman enjoying what you're supposed to enjoy will always cause you heartbreak. I pray may God give her the strength to move on Happy Birthday to our chioma davido.”

David celebrates wife in grand style

Davido made his wife, Chioma, feel special on her birthday, as he went the extra mile to make her happy. After having a private dinner earlier in the day, the singer went further to throw his wife a surprise party.

The mother-of-two celebrated her 30th birthday on April 30, 2025, in the presence of her friends and family.

The moment she walked into her room, the birthday surprise trended as she expressed sweet emotions in the clip. During the party, he unveiled a brand new Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG he bought for her.

The clip of her brand new car presentation went viral, and many of the couple's fans shared their observations about her.

Reactions trail woman's stance on Chioma's birthday

Philip Philip said:

"That why some ladies supposed to learn. Value a man that God brings to you ladies who knows tomorrow."

Okolie Nneka said:

"Happy birthday to only davido only wife."

Davido under fire over Chioma's video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido shared a video of his wife, Chioma, on social media as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

The video exposed a sensitive part of Chioma’s body as the Afrobeats star hinted at wanting triplets with her.

Davido’s post drew the attention of many netizens, with the majority of them condemning Chi’s exposed body.

