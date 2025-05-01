Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi's 30th birthday celebration in Atlanta, USA, has been trending on social media over the show of love and lavish display

Amid the videos from Chioma Adeleke's birthday party, Davido's wife has yet to make a return to social media for more than two years now

Despite Davido's wife's absence on social media, her fans and followers have continued to return to her Instagram page to celebrate her

Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has been trending on social media in the last few hours over videos from her lavish birthday party in the US.

Davido, known for repeatedly showing off his love for Chioma at any given opportunity, caused a buzz after he surprised her with a brand new Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG reportedly worth N450 million.

Davido's wife Chioma at 30: Fans drop birthday messages on Chef Chi's IG page. Credit: chefchi/davido

Legit.ng recalls that the DMW label boss's wife's childhood pictures surfaced on social media during her birthday celebration.

Fans flood Chioma Adeleke's IG page

As videos from Davido's wife's birthday party continue to surface online, her fans and followers were not left out of the celebration, as many stormed Chioma's official Instagram page to celebrate with her.

Legit.ng noted that Chioma, since losing her son and first child, Ifeanyi Adeleke in 2022, had not shared any Instagram post.

Fans continue to support Davido's Chioma nearly 3 Years after she left social media. Credit: davido/chefchi

Chioma's last Instagram post was during the late Ifeanyi's third birthday in October 2022.

Despite her absence for close to three years, her fans and supporters have continued to make their presence known on her page, including on her 30th birthday.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans pen birthday messages to Chioma. Read the comments below:

kaluciekasupuu said:

"Happy birthday our strong woman come back we miss u here."

pretty_happy25 reacted:

"May you live long in good health may God continue to bless and protect ur home."

official_tiannah wrote:

"Happy Birthday to you Chi welcome to the third floor."

ife_dayo_miiii wrote:

"Happy birthday our First Lady , we love you so much."

edeh_boy said:

"Happy birthday Mama may God almighty continue to guide you and grant you all your hearts desires."

fave_gemma0 commented:

"Happy birthday my super woman I love you so much keep winning."

neche_xoxo_ said:

"Happy birthday my queen! God grant all that your heart desires❤️i love you too much @thechefchi."

prisca_luchi said:

"Happy birthday beautiful chioma more years in good health and in happiness."

_shugavee commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful chefchi it’s a 30/30 baby girl live long in good health ."

jummyofjmkhairs:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Chi I pray for you today that ur home will be a conjugal bliss forever 🙏 I love you and I admire your silence keep being you God will protect you and ur household ur children are cover with the blood of Jesus 🙏 thank you for loving our 001 whole heartedly."

Davido posts wife's private part

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido shared a video of Chioma on her big day as preparations were ongoing.

In the video, the mum of two was on the phone with a well-wisher as the music star recorded her and her surroundings.

However, Chioma’s ‘points’ on her chest stood out in the video.

