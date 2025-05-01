Davido’s wife Chioma Rowland’s birthday was on April 30 and he made sure to make it a memorable one for her

After having a private dinner earlier in the day, the singer went further to throw his wife a surprise party

The moment she walked into her room, the birthday surprise trended as she expressed emotions in the clip

It was such a wholesome moment to see Chioma get so emotional on her special day in front of family and friends. The mother-of-two turned 30 on April 30, and the internet has not rested as her husband vowed to make it special.

One of the ways in which she was celebrated by her man was a lavish surprise birthday bash. In a video that is making the rounds on social media, Chioma was seen walking into the venue when the lights suddenly came on, and happy cheers roared in the crowd.

Chioma cries like a baby as she walked into her birthday party. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

She was dazed and did not know how to act. The video captured her hugging a few people at first, before it dawned on her, and she burst into happy tears. She went back to give Davido a hug, kissed him, and cried into his arms.

While giving a speech, her man spoke about how she changed his life and gave him love and life. The sweet moment warmed the hearts of many, who praised a lasting relationship upon the couple.

Watch the video here:

Fans gush as Davido celebrates Chioma

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mealsbyj0 said:

"I no gree sleep oh ! Chai David 😍😍 The man after God’s heart, thanks for making my sister online happy always. Na man you be. ❤️❤️ #sweetlove."

@mhiz_famzy_hairworld said:

"If nor be aproko dey do u like me why are up this time una nor Dey wait till 6am again 😂."

@just_seabeeay said:

"Happy birthday to our dearest Chioma Adeleke, many more blessed years ahead 🙏🏾🎂❤️."

@black__tima_baby said:

"Classy girl ❤️ pretty girl Work Like this ❤️."

Video of how Davido surprised Chioma on her 30th birthday, trends. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

@iamdonblaqwifi said:

"Hand for nose 👃 😂😂😂😂 ❤️❤️ OBO don forget say camera Dey him face."

@mary_burt_12 said:

"David really love chioma and I pray their union last forever 😍😍congratulations chi on your 30th birthday ❤️❤️Wullnp."

@chekwasmichaels said:

"An intentional man👏❤️. More life to Chioma👏. May this marriage remain ever green."

@nwanyibuego_ said:

"May the month of May give you a divine expectation of your prayer."

@naa.sowah.3150 said:

"I pray I pass my exam as this is what am studying tonight.😍. Can’t stop watching 🌺."

@percentage_im said:

"Wizkid go think say na another wedding Davido wan do 😂😂😂."

Davido spoils Chioma with a Mercedez G63 AMG

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido made his wife Chioma feel special on her birthday as he bought her a Mercedez Benz G63 AMG.

The mother-of-two celebrated her 30th birthday on April 30, 2025, in the presence of her friends and family.

The clip of her brand-new car presentation went viral and many of the couple's fans shared their observations about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng