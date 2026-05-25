A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her radiography studies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University

She shared how she finished secondary school eight years ago and wrote UTME three times before she got admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady, Davina Okechukwu, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

She shared how she struggled to gain admission as she graduated from secondary school eight years ago.

A medical student who wrote JAMB exam 3 times bags degree at UNIZIK and shares story. Photo: @heyveenah

Source: TikTok

UNIZIK student shares academic struggle

Identified as @heyveenah on TikTok, the lady shared why she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) three times.

Her TikTok post read:

"Eight years ago, I graduated as the best student in secondary school with so many dreams in my heart. I thought life would go exactly as planned, but it didn’t.

"I wrote JAMB three times. I was denied admission once. The second time, I got Biochemistry instead of my dream course yet I never gave up, I sat for JAMB the third time.

"At some point, I was tired. I felt embarrassed, frustrated, and left behind. Watching people move forward while I kept starting over broke me in ways I can’t even explain. There were moments I genuinely wanted to give up on everything.

"But my dad never let me. When I was losing hope in myself, he kept encouraging me. He kept reminding me that my journey was different, not impossible. Even when I cried, doubted myself, and felt like a failure, my family stood beside me and carried me through those difficult years.

"Today, after all the delays, disappointments, tears, and silent battles… I am finally a RADIOGRAPHER. This is for everyone who feels like life is taking too long for them. Please don’t give up. Sometimes the journey is painful, but your story is still being written. Delay is truly not denial."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail UNIZIK graduate's academic journey

Ñoñso said:

"pls which school can I study radiography with a jamb score of 212."

EASTERBEL said:

"I needed this story My third time writing Jamb this year, not like i have been having bad scores...first 231, second 272...still haven't gotten admission But I tried again and I know I am getting in this year definitely. Congratulations stranger."

Torkuma said:

"Similar story. I'm in Rad. 400 second semester. Unfortunately my Dad passed last year. I thank God for the journey so far regardless🙏🏿 Congratulations Rad."

A lady who wrote UTME 3 times finally bags degree. Photo: @heyveenah

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng