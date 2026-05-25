Former Flying Eagles winger Rilwanu Haliru Sarki was reportedly arrested at Abuja airport upon arrival in Nigeria

FIFA-accredited journalist Tobi Adepoju claimed the Al Ain player is linked to an ongoing criminal investigation

The 22-year-old was part of Al Ain’s squad for the inaugural 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Former Flying Eagles winger Rilwanu Haliru Sarki has reportedly been arrested by Nigerian authorities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The development was first disclosed by FIFA-accredited journalist Tobi Adepoju in a post on social media on Monday, where he alleged that the footballer was apprehended immediately after arriving in Nigeria for his post-season holiday.

Rilwanu Sarki celebrates his goal against Argentina at the U20 World Cup. Photo: Marcio Machado

Source: Getty Images

According to Adepoju, the operation was jointly coordinated by the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police Force.

The journalist claimed that immigration officials handed the player over to police officers after he was stopped at the airport’s arrival hall.

“News of the arrest of Rilwanu Haliru Sarki may come as a surprise to many football fans,” Adepoju wrote in his post.

“Rilwanu Haliru Sarki, a professional footballer with Al Ain Football Club in the UAE and a former Nigeria U-20 winger, was reportedly arrested at the arrival hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria.”

Police invitation allegedly ignored

Adepoju further alleged that the arrest was connected to the footballer’s reported failure to honour several police invitations linked to an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to the journalist, the matter has allegedly been under investigation for more than a year.

“Sources indicate that the arrest is connected to Sarki’s failure to honour several police invitations relating to a criminal investigation that has been ongoing for more than a year,” the post added.

The report also claimed that attempts were already being made through influential contacts within the immigration and police hierarchy to secure the player’s release.

However, authorities are yet to issue any official statement regarding the exact nature of the allegations or whether formal charges have been filed against the footballer.

“It remains unclear whether such attempts will succeed, given the sensitive nature of the case and the potential international implications surrounding the investigation,” Adepoju stated.

The journalist added that Sarki could eventually be charged to court after investigations and due process are concluded.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Nigeria Police Force nor Al Ain Football Club had publicly commented on the matter.

Sarki recently named in FIFA Club World Cup squad

Sarki was included in Al Ain FC’s squad for the inaugural 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Ain's team pose at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match against Wydad. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT

Source: Getty Images

The Emirati giants named three Nigerian players in their final 33-man squad for the tournament in the United States, including Sarki, goalkeeper Hassan Muhammed and midfielder Joshua Udoh.

Among the trio, Sarki was viewed as the most experienced and prominent player after making several senior appearances for the club this season.

The 22-year-old joined Al Ain from Mahanaim FC ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and has gradually risen through the ranks.

According to Transfermarkt, he featured eight times for the UAE side during the season, recording appearances in the Pro League and domestic cup competitions.

One of his most notable outings came during Al Ain’s emphatic 7-0 victory over Al-Hamriyah in the President’s Cup.

Al Ain FC remain one of the most successful clubs in the Middle East, having won 14 league titles, seven President Cups and five Super Cups.

Flying Eagles career raised his profile

Rilwanu Sarki in action against Brazil at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Before moving abroad, Sarki established himself as one of Nigeria’s brightest youth prospects with the Flying Eagles.

The winger represented Nigeria national under-20 football team between 2022 and 2023 and played a key role during the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria finished third at the tournament, with Sarki impressing observers through his pace and attacking ability on the wings.

He also featured in four matches during the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina as the Flying Eagles reached the quarterfinals before their elimination.

His performances at youth level helped boost his reputation and eventually paved the way for his transfer to the United Arab Emirates.

Flying Eagles controversies continue

Legit.ng earlier reported that another member of Nigeria’s 2023 Flying Eagles squad, Daniel Daga, was arrested in Norway and sentenced to six months in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault.

The Flying Eagles set ended their campaign at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina in the Round of 16 after suffering a 2-0 defeat to the host nation.

Source: Legit.ng