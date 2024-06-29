A pretty Nigerian lady who had the opportunity to attend CHIVIDO 2024 showed the wedding's souvenirs

Inside her bag of souvenirs was a gift bag from Inifinix that had very expensive accessories like EarPods

Many Nigerians asked her various questions; one of which was why there was no Samsung S24 Ultra in the bag

A Nigerian lady who attended the wedding of Davido and Chioma has unboxed the gifts she got.

The lady (@annniepearlll) showed off the customised bag that carried all the souvenirs before bringing them out one after the other.

The lady got souvenirs like Airpods. Photo source: @annniepearlll

Source: TikTok

CHIVIDO's wedding souvenirs

The first souvenir she brought out was a big mug with a gold design as its mouth. She also got an Infinix box.

Among the gifts inside the Infinix box were a tripod, Earpods, speaker. She had other beautiful goodies in the bag.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Komzycool worrydoO said:

"Hustle oO make you No begin add wedding invitation as part of life achievement sorry oh."

The lady replied:

"You no see as you be like hungry lion for your page."

Meerah! asked:

"@hyelhira where is the Samsung s24 Ultra?"

She answered:

"Who talk say dem share Samsung?"

Lisa begged:

"The ear pods please even if I nor go make I see that one da get joy."

Yo_babygirl said:

"People wey collect souvenir for CHIVIDO pass people wey go the wedding."

GBEMISOLA said:

"Rich people souvenirs poor people souvenirs , Good mama detergents, box of matches, spoon, plastic bowl etc."

Nicki Rose asked:

"Why’s everyone souvenir different?"

The lady replied:

"Souvenirs are not always the same ma there r a lot of family members."

Cynthia baby begged:

"Pls the EarPod or the speaker give me one."

Simiclassic said:

"Na wa for who no come oo."

Ashabi shadollar asked:

"Wow….that’s nice did you buy the aso Ebi or the gift is for everybody and some ppl are saying they share new phone."

She said:

"Well, I did not buy aso ebi I was just part of the planner committee so this particular gift is for who know people there and as for the phone I don’t know anything bout it ma."

Lady without IV attended CHIVIDO 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady made an interesting video of gatecrashing Davido's and Chioma's wedding without an IV.

Before the wedding, the lady said she had to take risks, as that was what life was all about.

Source: Legit.ng