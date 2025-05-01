Nigerian singer Davido has caused a stir on social media with a video he posted of his wife, Chioma, on social media

The music star posted a video showing Chioma’s exposed body part while hinting at wanting triplets with her

Davido’s video drew the attention of many netizens, with the majority of them condemning Chi’s exposed body

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, went all out to celebrate his wife, Chioma, turning 30 on April 30, 2025.

The 30BG boss shared a series of posts online for his wife’s birthday preparation and in one of them, he hinted at wanting more children with the celebrity chef.

On his Instagram stories, Davido posted a video of Chioma on her big day as preparations were ongoing. In the clip, the twin mum was on the phone with a well-wisher as the music star recorded her and her surroundings.

Davido under fire for exposing Chioma's private body part online. Photos: @isrealdmw

The celebrant was wearing a pink tank top with a carton-coloured skort. However, Chioma’s ‘points’ on her chest stood out in the video. Davido did not seem disturbed by this, seeing as he continued to record and eventually posted it on his page.

The 30BG boss accompanied the video with a caption where he hinted at also wanting triplets with Chioma. See a screenshot below:

Fans kick as Davido shares video of Chioma's exposed body part on her 30th birthday. Photo: @davido

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido shares video of Chioma’s exposed body

The video Davido posted of Chioma went viral, and it raised mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them reacted to the part about the singer wanting triplets, many others complained about Chioma’s exposed body:

Evecux1234 said:

“See breesss standing like rock 😍😍.”

Iamtherealallegedly said:

“Oh baby,davido dey enjoy 😂😂😂he rather kpai on top those triplets 😂❤️.”

_ikechukwujessica said:

“Did she do like a bre@st reduction? No hate please. I just felt like it was more bigger. No hate zone Biko.”

Thatcuriouschef said:

“She definitely had a bo0b job… you can’t loose that much weight which we know will automatically affect the b0obs and your bo0bs will still be standing like that. Money is good.”

Nikzy80 said:

“She doesn't need to open her ripples this way.”

Angel2barbie wrote:

“Omg her nips😩.”

Sweetbahdgurl_ said:

“See una decent chioma with her n1pples outside😂.”

Chioma_ifz said:

“Chioma is just like a robot 🤖 she look too strange.”

Ladyfumstar said:

“How is showing nippl€€$ ok? Nawaa o.”

Deepcoremelanin said:

“Guy don high pass the celebrant sef 😂.”

Davido gifts Chioma Mercedes Benz G63 AMG on 30th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido, made his wife Chioma feel special on her birthday as he bought her a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

The father of five, who never fails to surprise fans with the way he loves and treats his wife, Chioma Avril Adeleke, outdid himself again.

After throwing her a lavish dinner for her 30th birthday, Davido took things up a notch by presenting her with a luxury ride. All were gathered outside, as the dealer explained how Davido made it happen in 48 hours.

