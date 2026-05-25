Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, widely known as Winners' Chapel International, has commented on the testimony of Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin in his church's headquarters

JAMB had announced Daniella as the top scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after the University of Ibadan hopeful scored 372 marks out of 400

Daniella was recently in Winners' Chapel headquarters, the Faith Tabernacle, to testify about her JAMB achievement, which she attributed to the spiritual backing she got from the commission and her hard work

Winners' Chapel church founder, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, has reacted to the testimony of Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, who emerged as the 2026 JAMB top scorer, at the Faith Tabernacle.

In a short clip shared on TikTok, Daniella, a member of the church, shared her personal encounter with Oyedepo and the kingdom things she keyed into that contributed to her JAMB feat.

Bishop Oyedepo reacts to Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin's testimony at the Faith Tabernacle. Photo Credit: Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, Daniella Owoeye

Source: Facebook

Daniella, who wants to study medicine and surgery at the University of Ibadan, scored an aggregate of 372 in the 2026 UTME out of 400 marks.

Oyedepo's reaction to JAMB top scorer's testimony

After Daniella's testimony, Oyedepo stressed the kingdom things she did, which led God to show forth and exalt her.

In his words:

"...One of my little ones that came up here (Daniella), she scored the highest in JAMB. She knew how to pray kingdom alignment prayers and how to commit herself to the things of God and God came and exalted her."

The clip of Daniella's testimony at Faith Tabernacle was shared on TikTok by @therealchurchgist1 on May 24, and it drew widespread commendation.

Bishop Oyedepo comments on the testimony of Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin. Photo Credit: Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UTME top scorer's testimony

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UTME top scorer's testimony below:

lilyGOID said:

"Congratulations, dear, I tap this testimony children in Jesus ' name. Amen."

tracyluxury1 said:

"My sister was so happy for her ehh thank you Jesusss."

Bro_looks_good said:

"When I saw that score the only thing i kept saying was... I REALLY NEED TO HEAR HER SPEAK Fr... she speaks so well..."

FRANCES said:

"Truth be told she equally worked hard for it....... It's a combination of both hard work and prayers."

Justme_Rex🌟 said:

"I like how people are connecting their children to her testimony but not her sleepless nights, her work culture and her struggle towards achieving this feat."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the 2026 UTME top scorer, Daniella, had spoken up about how her strong stand against social media helped her.

Ekiti community reacts to Daniella's UTME feat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Ekiti community had reacted after one of its own scored the highest in the 2026 UTME, who is Daniella Owoeye.

The National President of the Erinmope Development Union, Prince Dayo Olajide, extended heartfelt congratulations to Daniella for bringing pride to her family, Erinmope Ekiti, Moba Local Government, Ekiti State, and Nigeria.

Olajide described her success as “a remarkable accomplishment that reflects your hard work, discipline, determination, and academic excellence.” The 16-year-old, who intends to study medicine and surgery at the University of Lagos, attributed her achievement to “consistency, strategic studying, and extensive use of past questions.”

Source: Legit.ng