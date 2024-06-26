A Nigerian lady has lamented that her relationship is in a dilemma after she compared her man to singer Davido

Davido's wedding to Chioma has been the talk of social media and is now threatening the relationship between a lady and her boyfriend

The lady shared how she retaliated after her boyfriend first compared her to Chioma and wondered if what she did was wrong

A Nigerian lady is seeking advice from netizens after a Dvido-Chioma comparison with her boyfriend got on her man's nerves.

Facebook influencer Kelvin Onovo shared the lady's story, which he received as anonymous messages.

The man had first compared his girlfriend to Chioma.

"Davido you caused this," Kelvin remarked.

From the anonymous messages, the lady narrated how her boyfriend compared her to Chioma, saying Davido's wife for enduring his unfaithfulness and not causing drama about them online.

He added that Chioma allowed Davido to have more side chicks and swallowed all the insults.

In her reaction, the lady said she compared her boyfriend to Davido. She told her boyfriend that Davido was wealthy, unlike him, who still drags N100 with a bike man.

This statement angered her boyfriend. Chioma and Davido tied the knot on Tuesday, June 25, in a lavish Lagos wedding.

Netizens thought the lady did no wrong

Okwuibe Precious Splendid Splendor said:

"You did nothing wrong NNE.

"The sisterhood is proud of you, he can compare you with Chioma but can't take it when being compared to Davido."

Onwuzulike M Chinenye said:

"You did nothing wrong Nne.

"It’s always broke and hungry people that carry’s this matter on their head.

"Chuba ego and leave others wey don make am to rest."

Gideon Trapa said:

"Chai I feel d pain dragging 100 with bike man ,it seems if chioma wasn't from a noble family david might not have meet her,it really hurt comparing other people relationship with urs,we all meet our caliber of people only few frm a struggling home meet a rich spouse."

Linda Mario Omeili said:

"Love is sweet ooo but when money enter love is sweeter. Na Davido talk am,no be me ooo."

NJ Luxe said:

"My sister u did nothing wrong don't mind those gender that can't take what they dish out."

Mavis Chibuike Nkama said:

"I can feel the man’s pein .

"My sister you did nothing wrong o.

"But don’t talk when your man is talking…

"Talk after he has talked."

Blessing Bella said:

"You didn't do anything my dear, allow him to cry in peace one good turn deserves another."

