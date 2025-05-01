Davido has been captured speaking glowingly about his wife during her 30th birthday in Atlanta and videos surfaced online

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, has shared how much he loves his wife, Chioma during her 30th birthday.

The music star had staged a lavish ceremony and gave his wife a few surprises while family members celebrated her.

In a video making the rounds online, Davido was heard speaking about Chioma. According to him, they have been through a lot, but his albums came, and they made a success from them.

He also asserted that he is usually unhappy anytime his wife was not happy. Sharing more sweet things about Chioma, he called her his strength, his life, and wisdom.

The 5ive crooner also disclosed that everybody loves her and declared her birthday the best day in his life.

Davido speaks about his children

Sharing some qualities about Chioma, Davido pointed out that his wife loves his children despite not giving birth to them.

He added that he loves such a quality in his woman. The music star also shared how he and his team planned Chioma's birthday.

Davido called one of his aides, Ubi Franklin, to the front and narrated how he called him to share with all team members that they were going to plan for Chioma's party.

The Grammy Award nominee mentioned that he lost the number of times they had to travel out just to ensure they had a grand celebration for Chioma.

He also remarked that his cousin, Folasade, was part of the planing committee of the birthday celebration.

Recall that Davido was captured in a video drumming for his wife at her ceremony just to cheer her up.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Davido's speech

Reactions have trailed the speech of Davido at his wife's birthday ceremony. Here are comments below:

@sophiafrance15 commented:

"When Davido they start talk I thought is pastor that they bless them ooooo."

@__x.jenna shared:

"I love these two so much."

@contehfatmatakai wrote:

"My Favorite classy queen."

@ellen123517 said:

"Ameen in Jesus Christ Mighty Name Amen so shall it be Amen. Chioma and her husband and children will live long in the land of living."

@teddypearl_1 stated:

"My wife my wife my wife, so intentional and sweet."

@officialdesire_ reacted:

"I'm just smiling, happy birthday Chi. Love is a beautiful thingy."

@virtygirl said:

"He’s always saying this and it’s special."

Davido and wife party after 5ive's party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his beloved wife, Chioma Adeleke, were seen having a great time after the singer dropped his 5ive album.

The singer had dropped his most anticipated album and the success of some of the songs went viral.

Chioma caught the attention of her fans after she was seen smiling and waving at them.

