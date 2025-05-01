Folasade, one of Davido's cousin, has showered accolades on her sister-in-law at her 30th birthday

Davido had planned a surprise party for his wife to mark her 30th birthday and many people came to witness the ceremony

While Folasade was speaking, she gushed over her friendship with Chioma and stated sweet things about her

A video has captured how much David Adeleke's family loves his wife, Chioma, as seen during her 30th birthday.

The music star had staged a lavish 30th birthday for his wife, and videos from the ceremony surfaced online.

Davido’s cousin, Folasade calls Chioma her friend during her 30oth birthday party. Photo credit@teamchivido

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips, Folasade was called to give a speech about the celebrant. She showered accolades and prayers on Chioma and almost made her emotional with her words.

Folasade also gave Chioma a hug after she had ended her speech.

Folasade calls Chioma her friend at birthday party

While making her speech, Folasade called Chioma her friend and appreciated her for making herself available for their friendship.

Davido’s cousin, Folasade prays for Chioma at her birthday party. Photo credit@folazfab

Source: Instagram

The mother of three also shared her anticipation for Chioma as she hits a new chapter in her life. She said she was waiting for what God would do in her life.

Recall that Chioma and Folasade have been sighted a couple of times in Atlanta spending quality moments with each other.

A few weeks ago, they were seen in a club having fun. Fans couldn't stop stirring at Chioma because of her slim stature.

In her words:

“Thank you for being my friend. More wins. God is with you. He loves you and can't wait to see what God has in store for you in the new chapter of your life as a wife and mother. I am so proud of you."

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail what Folasade said about Chioma

Netizens gushed over the video of Folasade praising her sister-in-law during her 30th birthday. Here are some of the comments made by fans about the relationship between the two below:

@sochimaogbanufe commented:

"Who is cutting onions."

@joy6903 reacted:

"Beautiful people. My favorite duo."

@naiyomie shared:

"Davido’s family will collect this girl from him if he doesn’t take time, the love is too much."

@itzderex_d wrote:

"Tell me why you will just be hating on this family? Tooo cute."

@sazzy_trans4mation shared:

"I cover both of you with d Blood of Jesus."

@itzlinda_bae said:

"This gave me goosebumps."

Isreal DMW praises Chioma ahead of wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Isreal DMW shared a post about his boss' wife Chioma as they prepare for their wedding in 2024.

He wrote an emotional message and highlighted her good qualities, while also praising his boss over his choice.

He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness, as he emphasized that she came from a good home. Fans were excited about the post, they also joined him in appreciating Chioma and gushed over Isreal for loving his boss and his family unconditionally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng