Since the 15th century when it arrived in Nigeria, Christianity has become a major religion in the West African country and is home to denominations with large followings

While many identify as Christians after embracing the religion, some lost the faith, despite years of devotion and commitment

In this article, Legit.ng revisits the accounts of three former Christians who shared why they left the Christian religion

After years of devotion and having great faith in the Christian God, some Christians unexpectedly quit the religion after making certain conclusions and discoveries.

Just like they were vocal when they embraced Christianity years ago, these people have publicly informed social media users of their decisions to leave the faith, not minding whose ox is gored.

Three ex-Christians quit being Christians after years of devotion to the faith. Photo Credit: Abraham Daniel, Genesis Eririoma, TikTok/@awakenwithshally

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng spotlights the viral accounts of three former Nigerian Christians who dumped the religion and why they did so.

1. Abraham Daniel, a former pastor

After over a decade of being a member and pastor of Dr Pastor Enenche-led Dunamis church, Abraham Daniel lost faith in Christianity and informed his friends on Facebook that he is now a humanist.

Abraham, a writer, told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview the things he found out that informed his decision to stop being a Christian. His statement in part read:

"Now, in all my transitions, I discovered more questions with no answers.

"A zero use of logic and rational thinking. I saw how members will pray fast, still problems persist. "How as a pastor. I was living in a big house, driving cars but surrounded by poor members.

"I tried to help, but how many can I help? They called me daddy, but their children are out of school, hungry, etc. How can a loving God suffer his followers like that?

"I will attend the healing service at the end of the service. More frustration on the faces of those who came. Sometimes, we tell them to pray harder, fast more, etc. I couldn't withstand such frustration from the people. "If God exists, why must we defend him always before his people?"

Some Christians dump the Christian religion after years of believing in God. Photo Credit: Genesis Eririoma, Abraham Daniel, TikTok/@awakenwithshally

Source: Facebook

2. Genesis Eririoma, a former pastor

In a Facebook post, a former Nigerian pastor, Genesis Eririoma, opened up about why he left Christianity.

According to Genesis, he didn't quit Christianity as a result of offenses or frustration but rather left because he discovered the gospel was untrue. A part of the reason e

"I didn't leave Christianity and religion in its entirety because of offenses or frustration, in fact I left at a time I was about to start making money from it. I had spent my resources helping others and spreading Jesus Christ until I found out the gospel wasn't true..."

3. Shalom, pastor's daughter

The daughter of a pastor, Shalom, shook the internet after breaking down what she realised that made her leave the faith.

In a now-deleted post, the atheist said she realised the Christian religion was a tool designed to make her surrender her power to external forces. In her words:

"When I began questioning my beliefs and challenging the programming I had grown up with, it was as difficult and terrifying as you would expect.

"I experienced intense cognitive dissonance, and I had to work really hard to overcome the fear that had been instilled in me. Eventually, I came to see it for what it really is. A tool of control that was designed to make me surrender my power to external forces..."

Former church minister who dumped Christianity speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who was formerly a church minister had shared why she quit being a Christian.

The ex-Christian recounted how a certain pastor influenced her Christian faith when she returned to Nigeria and how she discovered God on a personal level. She opened up about two things she still misses about her former religion.

"...I used to study the Bible for like 2, 3, 4 hours. I have read the Bible from scratch two times. As a matter of fact, I was in the middle of repeating the Bible again just before I lost my faith and I just couldn't continue after that," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng