An ex-pastor who quit being a Christian has said he did not leave religion and Christianity due to offenses and frustration

According to the former cleric, he left at a time he was about to start making money, suggesting that his reason for leaving was not a financial one

The man shared what he found out that made him quit Christianity and noted the change in his life since his decision

Genesis Eririoma, a former Nigerian preacher, has told his followers on Facebook why he quit Christianity and religion in its entirety.

Genesis, who now identifies himself as an apostle of knowledge to the nations, said he did not quit Christianity due to offenses and frustration, adding that he left at a time he was about to start making money from it.

Genesis Eririoma now identifies as an apostle of knowledge to the nations. Photo Credit: Genesis Eririoma

Source: Facebook

Why ex-pastor quit Christianity

According to Genesis, he quit Christianity after he found out that the gospel was not true. He added that his life is better of now than when he was a Christian.

Genesis said he has a conscience and can't deceive people in the name of any God no matter how much he could make from it.

He maintained that he values his internal peace than any other gain. His full Facebook post read:

"I didn't leave Christianity and religion in its entirety because of offenses or frustration, in fact I left at a time I was about to start making money from it. I had spent my resources helping others and spreading Jesus Christ until I found out the gospel wasn't true.

"I metamorphosed from an Apostle of Jesus Christ to an Apostle of Knowledge and I haven't stopped helping people and doing my best to contribute my quota to making the world a better place.

"I am not suffering, infact I am better in every respect than I was in Christianity. I still exhibit and use every sub-conscious abilities I used to help people in Christianity.

"I have a conscience and I can't deceive people in the name of any God no matter how much money I have the opportunity to make. I value my internal peace to any other thing else I might get at the expense of other people's ignorance.

"Today, I have no God to worship but my life to live at my beck and call, creating fruitful relationships and contributing my quota to the development and advancement of knowledge over superstitions and other areas of human endeavour.

"For the love of humanity,

"Apostle Genesis,

"Apostle of Knowledge to the nations."

Genesis Eririoma's post stirs reactions

Author T. C. Wanyanwu said:

"You remain an Apostle of Christ Jesus! We ain't retrieving that honour you earned and well deserved."

Emeka Descartes said:

"No God but you be apostle, apostle of who,

"See I for call you my guy, but no, you are confused."

Prince Emmanuel Otidi said:

"A foolish man say there is no God,retrace your steps.God loves you, don't be deceived by knowledge of this world."

Nyero Jimmy said:

"True that Apostle Genesis, many actually think we left out off frustration but nara,it's something bigger."

Siza Pearl Khabako said:

"I did the very same thing, en I found myself in a New planet calling wat ever en becomes visible exept calling any bible name."

Igegeru Christopher said:

"No matter hw knowledgeable you are now don't neglect God Almighty, he's the giver of life sir."

Fabbest Logic Gates said:

"You are a very sincere man. You value your intellectual honesty more than lies. Only a few people would do this."

Emma Blessed To Bless said:

"Many church leaders know that Christiánity and religi0n, in general is man's creation, but they choose to stay and use it to benefit themselves."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an ex-pastor who dumped Dunamis church and Christianity had shared how much pastors were paid monthly.

Pastor shares why he dumped Christianity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor who dumped Dunamis church and Christianity had opened up about why he did so.

The ex-pastor, who now identifies as a humanist, recalled his over 10 years time at Dunamis church and exploits he did for the commission.

According to the man, he took his congregation from 950 to almost 3,000 members and added that he was the first pastor to host Pastor Enenche and his wife.

