Amid his continuous revelations about his former church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, and his legal battles with Pastor Dr Enenche, ex-pastor Abraham Daniel has received a boost

A GoFundMe set up to assist Abraham has received $365 (over N566k) so far as people showed him support

A description Legit.ng found on the GoFundMe page shed light on the main purpose of the online fundraising

A GoFundMe has been created for Abraham Daniel, a former Dunamis church member who quit the commission years ago.

Announcing the development on Facebook, Abraham, who quit Christianity, said some concerned distinguished kickstarted the online fundraising to support him.

The GoFundMe was set up to support Abraham Daniel. Photo Credit: Abraham Daniel, gofundme.com

Source: Facebook

Abraham urged people who have the means to support him by donating via the GoFundMe link he attached to his post.

Abraham said he was on his way to the police station at the time of his Facebook post. He wrote:

"Hi Distinguished, some concerned distinguished, decided to do a GoFundMe for me to support me after seeing Mr Enenche and his wife and my daughter.

"I need to rescue my children from the grip of this hypnotisation and deception.

"So, if you have the means to assist me, please do.

"I am on my way to the police station for 10 am for the meeting.

"I will be very grateful distinguished."

Purpose of GoFundMe for Abraham Daniel

Legit.ng observed that the GoFundMe campaign was organised by one Ipaye Toyin to support Abraham's legal battles.

A description on the page created for Abraham read:

"This donation is for Abraham Daniels a former Pastor who has legal issues and also need to fight for the custody of his son. His family has been torn apart after leaving his former church. He lost his business after being put in jail for doing nothing other than leaving a church."

So far, the GoFundMe account has received $365 (over N566k) in donations and has a target of $1,300 (over N2 million).

Abraham Daniel's fundraising stirs reactions

Osayande Osato Lorddone said:

"You can't fight big man oooh in this country, you will loose, use that money take care of yourself oooh.... If you don't take time you will go to jail for thinking to fight him... Use the money take care of yourself oooooh."

Emmanuel Ude said:

"Pastor Enenche reduce my brother to zero level,God will deal with him for us one day.

"Stay strong my brother."

Noah Daniel said:

"I don't know who your adviser is,but I know they are definitely not giving you the right advise.

"If they are lawyers they just want to make money from your hurt.

"You have no case against Enenche as regards your children, he didn't kidnap them neither are they in his custody.

"I advise you make peace with you Children they are no longer kids.

"Meet them and explain things to them as their father.

"You are their father they will understand."

Okolorie Ph Eric Chizoba said:

"Lesson learned, don't allow your children to be addicted in going to church, your case should not be like this in future."

Joy Uyo said:

"Mr Abraham Daniel you won't win this case any where. Its a civilized world. Your children are adults already. They know between gud and evil. They made their choices. I suggest you make peace with yourself, your God and the commission. You are the only one fighting yourself. No body is fighting you."

PST Joshua Owoicho said:

"Chai 😀. Poverty is terrible, see what you have reduced yourself too. You fight the blessed and beg for money. You can only deceive your kind to give to your failed agenda."

Salary of Dunamis church pastors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former Dunamis church pastor had shared how much pastors were paid as salary monthly.

In an interview with KAA Truths, the former Christian, who now identifies as a humanist, was quizzed about whether Dunamis church pastors were paid, and he mentioned the specific amount.

Abraham added that the church's pastors resorted to other unofficial means to make ends meet. He also spoke about the sharing formula at Dunamis church.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng