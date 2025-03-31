A Nigerian man who returned from South Africa after many years has accused his family of inflicting pain on him

According to the young man, he returned to Nigeria to check the properties he asked them to build for him only for them to take him to an 'Alfa'

Social media users who came across the video on Instagram stormed the comments section to react to the sad post

A Nigerian man, Bayo Salami, returned to the country only to be met with a disturbing experience at the hands of his family.

Salami, who spent 23 years abroad, primarily in Cape Town, South Africa, claimed his family took him to see an 'Alfa', a traditional spiritual leader, under false pretences.

South Africa returnee laments after allegedly being locked up

Source: Instagram

Man who spent 23 years in South Africa laments

The video, shared on Instagram by @trendmyne, showed Salami recounting his ordeal.

He explained that upon his return, he was denied access to properties he had asked his family to build for him.

Instead, they told him to visit an 'Alfa' for prayers, supposedly to seek blessings from God.

However, upon arrival, Salami was forcibly confined to a room with other individuals who had been held there for months.

South Africa returnee says family declined showing him his properties

Source: Instagram

Salami expressed his shock and dismay at the situation, stating that he was being held against his will due to his smoking habit, which he argued was not a sin according to the Quran or Bible.

He described the living conditions as terrible and felt betrayed by his family's actions.

In his words:

"I base in South Africa, Cape town. My name is Bayo Salami. My company name is Kuvuki empire and I am one of the top promoters in South Africa. I've done many wonderful shows with Davido, Wizkid, and even MI.

"I just arrived to Nigeria because of family issues. I am asking for my properties and everything. They denied and said that they are still under development. I did not complain. I said no problem let me go back to where I came from. They now told me that I have you go to somewhere for one Alfa to pray for me because when I get there, I can't be blessed from God.

"I said alright. You're my family. Who am I to judge? They want to do it because of my own progress. When I arrived there, one Alfa just told me that I should come inside the room. Meanwhile, me I'm thinking that he wanted to pray for me. Suddenly, he just pushed me inside one room. I saw some people there that have been there for 6 months to 1 year. Their living condition is very terrible.

"I was like, what am I doing here? It's going to 17 days now. They said they put me there because I am smoking cigarette. Inside Qur'an or Bible, there's no part against cigarettes. I'm not a drunkard. See the way I look like now. Like I'm homeless. I am not insane. I've been abroad for 23 years totally."

Reactions as man shares ordeal in hands of family

The video sparked reactions from Nigerians, who stormed the comments section to express their opinions.

Collianlion said:

"I know him very well. He is my friend in Cape Town, South Africa and he is a big boy and everything he said about himself is true."

Jayeola_monje reacted:

"How can we help him out of this please?"

Tunde1024 said:

"I just checked this guy page on IG, I can find comments like longtime Where have u been, Trust me he’s very sound and healthy, He’s family needs to be thoroughly investigated."

Wizwinpets said:

"Haa, the company page is correct and his picture is there."

Official_tracy601 reacted:

"Thank God they didn’t k!ll him."

Justsimi____ said:

"This man is not insane, I know those places he mentioned in Ibadan. Even the hotel. This is so sad."

Pretty_damsel_beauty_world said:

"That’s why it is always advisable to adore the family you created by yourself and place the family you came from in their place no hate. That was how they charm one man all the way from uk to Oshodi bridge to be sleeping their just bcos he requested for his property that he has been sending them money on, for the past 26years."

I__am__h.o.c said:

"Mehn this is crazy. He ain’t insane, he can speak fluently and answer questions well, his family should be thoroughly investigated. His page is available on instagram and he isn’t lying."

Lazim_tha_bard said:

"Imagine there was no Instagram or YouTube, who would have believed this guy?"

Gen.sadiq_ said:

"U see why some people de abandon their family? Some families are enemies."

Anikeade_omoomoonigbajamo said:

"This guy is not insane, they want to kill him bcos of property. Please let him go Back abroad and start a new life. Please how can he be helped I really feel for him?"

Mooreashabi said:

"Why some family be like this tori Olorun?"

Alakeologe1 said:

"Oh God the page is actually correct kuvukiempire what a wicked world we live in."

Billyque_b added:

"Oh No. I know him very well. We do work together on events in South Africa. Haa God kuvukiempire God Will Surely Come To Your Aud On This this is so sad."

Watch the video here:

