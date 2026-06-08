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Nigerian Lady Who Relocated to Meet Husband Abroad Shares 6 Things She Did Before Travelling
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Nigerian Lady Who Relocated to Meet Husband Abroad Shares 6 Things She Did Before Travelling

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A Nigerian woman who successfully relocated abroad shared a detailed video documenting her travel preparations on social media
  • The lady, who travels with her young daughter, highlighted six essential steps she completed before her departure
  • Social media users took to the comment section of the viral video to congratulate the family on their reunion

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A Nigerian woman has captured the attention of social media users after posting a detailed video showcasing her successful relocation journey to Austria to join her husband.

The woman, known online as @essie_lifestyle, documented the emotional and practical steps she took to prepare for life overseas alongside her young daughter.

A Nigerian woman who relocated abroad shared a video documenting her travel preparations on social media
A Nigerian lady who relocated to Austria to be with her husband shares 6 things she did before moving. Photo credit: @essie_lifestyle/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady shares relocation journey to Austria

In the TikTok video, the woman could not hide her tears of joy as she displayed her approved visa and travel documents.

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She showed that her relocation involved significant personal development and practical milestones before she could finally board her flight.

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According to her trending TikTok video, her preparation checklist included:

  1. Submitting documentation for her residence permit
  2. Attending a German language school to build communication skills
  3. Learning hair-making as an additional trade
  4. Going to driving school
  5. Learning new tech skills, including AI automation and workflow management
  6. Preparing heavily with market shopping and packing

The video also captured emotional family send-offs at the airport, showing her mother, siblings, and neighbours gathered to celebrate her departure.

After a long flight that included a layover in Istanbul, the woman and her daughter safely arrived at their destination.

She revealed that she had been separated from her husband for six months, describing the emotional reunion at the airport as a moment where "God showed up right on time."

Reactions to Nigerian lady's relocation journey

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

@Ify love said:

"Congratulations ma. 🥳🙏This will be my Joy soon."

@FAV said:

"She learnt those skills b4 leaving, wow."

Read also

Lady in tears after entering into spiritual covenant with a married man, posts aftermath

@mrsobiii said:

"Welcome to our boring country, sha enjoy this Summer cos winter go make u think twice."

Watch the TikTok video:

Nigerian lady weeps after relocating abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom cried out in pain over what she had been facing since she left her home country.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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