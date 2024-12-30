Abraham Daniel, a former pastor at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has called the attention of the church's founder, Pastor Dr Paul Enenche, to a need

He reposted a case of an elderly woman, who he claimed is the only surviving sister of Pastor Dr Paul Enenche's father

While speaking highly of the Dunamis church founder, Abraham urged him to help the elderly woman get an accommodation

An ex-Dunamis International Gospel Centre pastor, Abraham Daniel, has appealed to Pastor Dr Paul Enenche to help an elderly woman, whom he claims is the cleric's father's only surviving sister.

In a Facebook video, Abraham said he came across the elderly woman's situation on Sammy Nechey's Facebook wall.

Abraham, who now identifies as a humanist, wondered how the relative of Pastor Dr Enenche would be living in such an environment.

He held brief for the cleric, saying he might have been busy to have missed out on assisting the elderly woman.

Abraham spoke highly of the Dunamis church founder and urged him to take a cue from Pastor David Ibiyeomi of Salvation Ministries, who had built a magnificent structure for the elderly in his village in the past.

"An open appeal to my dear former oga Dr. Paul Enenche.

"I saw this picture of your only surviving father's sister on Sammy Nechey wall.

"And as a loyal ex pastor and now a humanist I felt I should draw your attention sir.

"How can the pastor of the largest Church in the world and your father's only surviving sibling (your Aunty) be living in this kind of environment and house?

"I have seen how you build houses for others, and I know maybe you are not aware of her state and condition, sir.

"David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries in 2018 built a magnificent apartment for the elderly in his village.

"Sir, he is your friend he can help you if you wouldn't mind, sir.

"Maybe because of your tight schedule sir," Abraham wrote on Facebook.

Reactions ex-pastor's appeal to Dr Enenche

Praiz Obiora Robert said:

''You could have reached out to her and assist her to have a better environment as a Humanist that you are thereby sending the message of how to love to the Enenches.

''But rather you chose the instrument of chasing clout to gain attention.

''Maybe you should do proper findings beyond social media hearsay before you start selling a narrative that may be erroneous and stigmatizing in nature.

''I come with peace and love.''

Obakpee Isaac Osaheni said:

''Praiz Obiora Robert you are one of those who fear and worship enenche more than God. To you Enenche is God. God is nothing to you.''

Marjory Thandeka said:

''What made you realize and become humanist? During your over 30 years of Christianity did you have any personal encounters with God?''

Ikechukwu Maazị Okiti said:

''Keep up the good work and stay safe.

''Humanity over religion.''

Chukwuma Obim said:

''They wash the outside of a cup, leaving the inside dirty and shabby.

''I will never take these religi0us folks seriously.''

Princewill Ejiro said:

''Who knows whether Enenche considers her a witch and is following the Bible that says suffer not a witch to live. Pentecostalism is capable of many absurdities.''

Why Abraham Daniel quit Dunamis church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former pastor of Dunamis church had opened up about why he quit.

In an outburst on Facebook, the man shared the things he did for Pastor Dr Paul Enenche's church as a cleric.

He claimed to have grown the congregation he pastored from 950 to almost 3,000 and preached five services on Sunday.

