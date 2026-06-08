Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (APC), has met with the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, amid the controversy over picking a running mate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that Amaechi ran against Atiku during the ADC presidential primary, but the former vice president defeated the ex-governor of Rivers State. On the other hand, Amaechi had rejected the outcome of the primary and had refused to congratulate Atiku.

Atiku Abubakar meets Rotimi Amaechi for the second time since ADC primary Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The meeting between Amaechi and Atiku would be the second of its kind since the outcome of the ADC presidential primary in May. Atiku and Amaechi defected to the ADC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the 2027 general elections.

While Atiku was the PDP presidential candidate in the last general elections, Amaechi was an aspirant who was defeated in the APC primary by President Bola Tinubu, who subsequently defeated the former vice president in the general elections.

Atiku and Amaechi subsequently moved together under a coalition movement before they announced the ADC as their political platform. They contested for the party's presidential ticket in May, but the former vice president has been trying to reconcile with Amaechi since winning the ticket.

At the same time, there has been a rumour that the former governor could settle for the vice presidential slot of ADC ahead of the 2027 general election.

However, the report of Amaechi meeting Atiku at his residence in Abuja has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

CNmesirion91884 described Amaechi as the vice presidential hopeful of the ADC:

"The Vice Presidential Candidate in waiting, right? After all the shakara, you still accept the slot, because if the thing eventually slips away from you, we see Nyesom Wike 002 loading. That failure to grab the PDP Vice Presidential slot in 2023 severely changed Wike's perspective."

Dr Jay made a case for one of Atiku's supporters, Kenneth Okonkwo:

"My own is that I don’t like where they kept Mazi Kenneth Okonkwo. I mean, he is supposed to be the incoming VP while Amaechi is the DG. Why is he sitting on the veranda? Not fair at all."

Jossy

Kenneth laughing away like a slave forcing an unsolicited handshake from with a man that remains very bittered about the primary elections purportedly won by Ken's Master.

Source: Legit.ng