Popular Nigerian televangelist and founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, in a trending video shared why he cries during prayers.

Pastor Jerry, who is also the convener of popular daily online prayer session, New Season Prophetic, Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), stirred reactions from many Nigerians including celebrities as he revealed he is a very compassionate indiviatual.

Pastor Jerry Eze describes himself as a compassionate individual as he opens up on why he cries when he prays.

After he became a pastor, he realised that compassion was an inevitable tool for miracles.

Pastor Jerry revealed he get all kinds of messages from people on daily basis about their challenges and struggles and he can't help but feel for them.

"The Bible says we do not have a high priest who can not be touched with the feelings of our authorities and the Bible say he was made like one of them that he might become a faithful and merciful high priest.

"Well I've always known myself to be a very compassionate person and then coming into ministry and I realised that compassion is an inevitable tool for the miraculous every day I am greeted with all kinds of messages you are seeing all kinds of situations.

Pastor Jerry Eze reveals he receives all kinds of messages from people daily.

"Let me give you an example so how do you make this kind of prayer how you see a woman who has who lost her husband try to remarry loses the second one and after everything tries to get married a third time loses the third," he explained.

Pastor Jerry made the revelation as he granted an interview to mark NSPPD's fifth anniversary.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the clergy man disclosed his wife, Eno started NSPPD in 2020 before he took over.

What people are saying about Pastor Jerry Eze's video

Legit.ng captured reactions from many, including actresses Anita Joseph, Bukola Arugba, among others. Read the comments below:

oluwabukola_arugba said:

"When I pray for myself and cry before my Maker , I feel it’s okay , at least it’s strictly between my FATHER and I, But when I pray for someone and I find me crying , I usually try to hide my emotions so I won’t embarrass d person or myself but it’s hard, especially when u genuinely and sincerely want a change for that person."

therealsinach said:

"The compassion of Jesus in our hearts. What a ministry!!! Congratulations man of God."

realanitajoseph said:

"Oh papa."

hair_by_mylah wrote:

"All I have to say is thank you papa J for allowing God to use you . We love you Nsppdians we move harder no leave no transfer.."

