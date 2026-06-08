Bello El-Rufai announced the construction of additional three-classroom blocks in three public schools across Kaduna North Federal Constituency

A monitoring committee was inaugurated to supervise project execution and maintain coordination with contractors throughout implementation

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to education and community development despite increasing political activities ahead of future elections

Member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, has announced a fresh phase of education infrastructure projects aimed at improving learning environments in public schools across the constituency.

The lawmaker disclosed that three schools have been selected for the construction of additional classroom blocks following assessments of their needs.

Bello El-Rufai announces the construction of three-classroom blocks. Photo: FB/HoR

Source: Twitter

The intervention forms part of his ongoing efforts to address infrastructure gaps and expand access to quality education within the constituency.

Which Kaduna North schools will benefit?

According to the announcement on his official page, the projects will involve the construction of three-classroom blocks at Government Secondary School Asma'u Maikarfi in Unguwan Shanu, Government Secondary School Unguwan Rimi in Gabasawa Ward, and LEA Kabala Primary School in Kabala Ward.

The development builds on previous interventions undertaken in the area. Bello El-Rufai recalled that an additional classroom block was earlier facilitated at LEA Rafin Guza in Kawo Ward. The project also included landscaping and artwork intended to improve the school's appearance and learning atmosphere.

A committee has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the new projects and maintain communication with the contractor handling the work.

The lawmaker named Hussaini Zubairu Abdulkadir as supervisor, while Al Amin Yakubu and Yusuf Gambo Imam will serve as chairman and vice chairman respectively. Several community representatives and ward stakeholders were also listed as members of the monitoring team.

The education intervention programme aims to improve learning conditions in public schools.. Photo: FB/BelloEl-Rufai

Source: Twitter

Why is education intervention continuing?

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Bello El-Rufai said education remains central to community development and long-term progress.

“Education remains one of the most important investments we can make in our people. Every classroom we build and every ICT facility we provide is an investment in the future of our children and our communities.”

He expressed appreciation to school managements, staff members and host communities for their support and cooperation during the execution of previous projects.

The lawmaker also reaffirmed his commitment to constituency development, stating that public service remains his priority despite increasing political activities ahead of future elections.

“The work continues. Our focus is to improve the welfare of the people of Kaduna North despite all election distractions. We will continue to take our oath seriously.”

Bello El-Rufai wins ADC reps ticket unopposed

In an earlier report, Bello El-Rufai has secured the African Democratic Congress ticket for the Kaduna North Federal Constituency after emerging unopposed in the party's primary election.

The serving member of the House of Representatives announced his victory on Saturday, May 29, revealing that he received 7,727 votes in the exercise.

My son is free to choose party, El-Rufai tells critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has addressed questions surrounding his son’s political affiliation, saying Mohammed Bello remains a member of the All Progressives Congress by personal choice despite his public criticism of the ruling party.

Bello represents Kaduna North in the House of Representatives and was elected on the APC platform. El-Rufai said his son’s decision to stay with the party reflects individual conviction rather than family pressure or political alignment.

Source: Legit.ng