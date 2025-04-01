Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has clarified his earlier statement on the killings of 16 Northerners in Uromi, Edo state

The victims, identified as hunters traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah celebration, were mistakenly accused of being kidnappers and killed by vigilantes

The former Leicester City player was accused by X users of selective condemnation and advised to refrain from commenting on sensitive national issues

Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa stated that his comments on the Edo massacre have been misinterpreted by some individuals.

The Super Eagles captain urged people to show compassion for the 16 Northerners who were murdered rather than to engage in arguments.

He also advised Nigerians to stop playing politics with the lives of individuals due to religious differences.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has urged Nigerians to put humanity first before religion. Photo by: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC.

Musa opens up on religious status

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa stated that his parents practiced different religions while living under the same roof.

According to his post on X, the former Al-Nassr player emphasised that humanity should come before religion.

The 32-year-old expressed his pain over how his comments were twisted to fit certain narratives. The former CSKA Moscow player said:

"It’s unfortunate that my previous post was misunderstood by some, albeit by people who don't know me.

For perspective's sake, my mother was Christian, and my father Muslim. As someone who was raised to know both religions, it means anything that happens in this country affects me either way.

That said, my words were never about religion—they were about humanity. We should NEVER justify loss of lives.

It’s painful to see how quickly people jump to division instead of understanding. Must we always see things through the lens of religion, tribe, or politics?

At the end of the day, we are humans first—before religion, before language, before race. If we lose sight of that, then what’s left of us? 💔

According to Daily Trust, the victims were hunters who were returning to their families for the Sallah celebration.

Musa's previous message read:

"My heart is heavy. How did we get here? How did we lose our sense of humanity? Innocent travellers, simply on their way to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, were hijacked and unalived in Edo State.

"This isn’t about tribe, religion, or background—this is about human lives! When did we become so desensitized to pain?

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa said his previous post on the Edo massacre was misunderstood. Photo by: Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA.

Ahmed Musa's fans react to recent post

Mixed reactions have followed Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa’s latest statement on the Edo massacre.

One X user advised the Kano Pillars player to refrain from commenting on sensitive religious and national issues, while another supported Musa’s stance on prioritising humanity before religion.

@AyanrinolaOlu1 said:

My sincere apologies, my brother. I misunderstood you, too, and it was out of anger over the loss of innocent farmers' lives in southern Nigeria.

@Rinsole_T wrote:

Henceforth, try to also voice out for everyone irrespective of their tribe. If you look at the backstory at Uromi, you would have understood better. Sometimes you have to wait a while while the whole truth comes out!!

@teejanson added:

Well said Capitano

@AtexXeta said:

Humanity before language, religion, and race 🙏🏿

@IamKingsleyOgar wrote:

"At the end of the day, we are humans first—before religion, before language, before race. If we lose sight of that, then what’s left of us"?

@seunjudah stressed:

Dear @Ahmedmusa718 I like you as a footballer, and I do understand your standing because of your people, but can we all be TRUTHFUL for once?

Life and Humanity could mean something to you. You have lived in a civilised society, a western world, but that doesn’t disapprove your people’s lack of regard for human lives!

Umar speaks against Edo Massacre

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq has condemned the lynching of 16 northern travelers en route from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Kano State.

The Kaduna-born player clarified the distinction between the Hausa and Fulani.

The Valencia forward also highlighted the North's religious tolerance, noting that both Muslims and Christians coexisted peacefully.

