The daughter of a pastor who turned from the way of Christianity and embraced atheism has shared her "deconstruction" story

The young lady said she was not allowed to question the beliefs or hold a different opinion from those of her parents

The atheist, who grew up in a very strict Christian home, opened up about things she found out about Christianity that changed her

Shalom, a pastor's daughter, has opened up to her TikTok followers about why she dumped Christianity for atheism.

The young lady, raised in a very strict Christian home, stated that the challenges associated with such an upbringing were rigid thinking and a lack of emotional intelligence that accompanies religious fundamentalism.

Shalom, in a TikTok video, noted that she was not allowed to question her parents' beliefs or hold a contrary opinion.

"My name is Shalom and I'm a pastor's daughter who is currently deconstructing Christianity.

"I grew up in a very strict religious household and one of downsides of this environment was the rigid thinking and lack of emotional intelligence that often accompany religious fundamentalism.

"As the daughter of a pastor, I wasn't allowed to question the beliefs or hold opinions that differed from those of my parents. And this by the way is called indoctrination..."

Shalom began questioning her Christian beliefs

Shalom said it was terrifying and difficult for her when she began questioning the Christian beliefs she had grown up with.

She concluded that Christianity was a tool to make one surrender their power to external forces.

"When I began questioning my beliefs and challenging the programming I had grown up with, it was as difficult and terrifying as you would expect.

"I experienced intense cognitive dissonance and I had to work really hard to overcome the fear that had been instilled in me.

"Eventually, I came to see it for what it really is. A tool of control that was designed to make me surrender my power to external forces..."

What Shalom discovered after becoming an atheist

Speaking further, Shalom said she found true freedom when she turned godless and stopped placing her faith in a God she could not verify or support his actions.

She reminded people that ideas must be criticised before being accepted, and any religion that discourages criticism and free thinking is a modern form of slavery. In her words:

"I found true freedom when I became godless. When I stopped placing my faith in a being whose existence I cannot verify and whose actions I cannot support. A person's religion is often shaped by their culture and many of us in this part of the world are either born into Christianity or Islam and we tend to follow our birth until death.

"We never bother to question why we believe the things that we believe in or why things are the way they are. We are not taught to think critically and in most cases, questioning can provoke violent reactions, making it unsafe to think outside the box.

"Remember that ideas must be critiqued before being accepted as fact and so if your religion or any belief system at all discourages free thinking, then it is simply a modern form of slavery. Think about it."

Pastor's daughter declaration generates buzz

Drizzy_nwa said:

"I had the same Thoughts as you while growing up, grew up in a religious home and it was hell. couldn't wait to leave the house due to religion..I grew up and found my own way in African Traditional."

JadedFreak said:

"Pastor's daughter here.. I went through this a decade ago. my life has never been better."

Santos Neymar said:

"I'm not surprised for all these because the scripture must be fulfilled,, it was written and it shall come to pass, Glory be to God because he owns my soul."

Oluchi said:

"I’m a Christian but sometimes I still have doubts,especially when they tell u to still pray to God to open ur eyes what if the answer you’re being given is just what u want to believe?"

Ijeleokija🦅 said:

"I love how the youths are really waking up, how can you teach me something and expect me not to ask question. They will always, it needs spirituality for me to understand it. ARE YOU OKAY?"

Osas noble said:

"Without been told everybody suppose no say your life done first spoil before today."

