A Nigerian man has shared his recent conversation with a mentally challenged man who speaks articulately

In the video, the content creator noted that the man had a disability and he wanted to have a discussion with him by the roadside

Social media users who came across the video were left in awe over how eloquently the man spoke, despite his appearance

A video has been making the rounds on social media, showing a man with an intellectual disability who shared his opinions on God, miracles, and religion.

The clip, which revealed the man's articulate responses to a series of questions, left many viewers in awe.

Mentally challenged man speaks eloquently in video

The video was shared on TikTok by @teaserprank, who encountered the man by the roadside and decided to engage him in conversation.

Netizens who watched the video were impressed by the man's eloquence and willingness to share his thoughts on various topics, including his scepticism about the existence of God.

During the interview, the man provided a unique perspective on the role of prayer, fasting, and education.

He argued that these practices did not guarantee success or prosperity, emphasising instead the importance of hard work and personal effort.

His views on clergy members were equally forthright, as he accused them of exploiting vulnerable individuals for financial gain.

In his words:

"You want to talk with me? Go ahead. I'm listening to you. I don't have a family. Making money is not the deal. I don't believe in God. He doesn't exist. There are two reasons to this. You want to die? Go ahead and die. There's no heaven. Where is it? As a mathematician, anything you can't calculate doesn't exist.

"If you pray from today for 40 years, you will end up being the poorest man on earth. Prayer will not give you education if you're in your home. Fasting will not also do it. God does not also give you money. It is your work at civil service that you sign. At the end of the day they pay your salary. Not that God is giving you. All these clergymen they're all thieves. They will tell you to bring your tithes no matter what you're doing. They said they're doing miracle. What's Miracle? It's not real."

Reactions as mentally challenged man speaks in video

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@wizzywyse said:

"This man is just using is philosophical knowledge to confuse you. Meanwhile within all he as said he has answered your questions which means God exits through you. You are the human God on earth."

@Dammyland94 said:

"The day he will believe God exists is the day God will heal him and he will be free from bondage."

@Eazylion said:

"This is another sign that If you too know book you go run maaad."

@Everythingkimanicloset said:

"He was even once a pilot God."

@nagasty forex said:

"As a mathematician, anything you can’t calculate does not exist. That was lit."

@Hope Ajibola said:

"Without faith he can never receive his healing, the day he believe God exist and that Christ is Lord, he will receive his healing."

@mpj senior said:

"If this man should be my father I will the greatest man on earth."

@PITASIN_ said:

"He is intelligent, the fact is that we dont understand everything about madness, why do u think mad people don't have accidents."

@WEED PRESIDENT said:

"My dad told me if u see a mad man on the road speaking stand and listen he or she may speak one thing that can help or wake u up so this man ??"

@Althe1st added:

"He speaks so well."

Watch the video here:

