A lady who dumped the Christian faith has opened up about two things she misses about her former religion

The Kano-born former church minister noted that she does not miss Christianity as a religion anymore

The abuse victim recounted how she had a close relationship with the Christian God when she was still in the faith and what made her quit

A former minister in a church, identified on TikTok as @thatbirkinbad, has said there are two things she misses about her former Christian faith.

The ex-Christian, in a TikTok post, stated that she does not miss Christianity anymore since she turned her back on it.

Two things ex-Christian misses

In a heartfelt video, the ex-Christian recounted how a certain pastor influenced her Christian faith when she returned to Nigeria and how she discovered God on a personal level.

She said she had read the Bible two times and was about doing it the thrid time when she lost her faith.

"...I used to study the Bible for like 2, 3, 4 hours. I have read the Bible from scratch two times. As a matter of fact, I was in the middle of repeating the Bible again just before I lost my faith and I just couldn't continue after that."

On the first thing she misses about her former Christian faith, the lady said it was her personal relationship with the Christian God.

"...I went from seeing the Christian God as this big scary guy that was judging me all the time, and that is as a result of starting off in a fire fire church when I was young, to developing an inti.mate relationship with the Christian God and knowing him as father, as abaa. That is a more int.imate term for the Christian God..."

She added that she loved ministering to people when she was a Christian and it is something she still misses. She described the effect and feeling she gets when she ministered to people.

When asked what was the eureka momennt that made her leave Christianity, she answered in the comment section:

"A former pastor telling me the abuse I endured was a part of “god’s will” - that was it for me. I’m good."

Former Christian's announcement sparks debate online

chloe crispus said:

"Your reason for leaving Christianity can be likened to the behaviours of the Pharisees and Sadducees. They were the Teachers of the Law of Moses at that time but Jesus condemned and rebuked them."

joygirl2663 said:

"What is she talking about? If you ever met him, you wouldn’t leave him. Not Christian God but the ONLY TRUE GOD!"

Priscilla Ayorinde said:

"I just wonder—if you once had such a deep relationship with God, did you ever ask Him what He thought about your pain? Not the church, not people, just Him?"

Eng . Joy said:

"Even if you open a TV station to announce this we will still serve Jesus christ ! in the end you are insignificant in the grand scheme of God's agenda. He loves you still."

Bomaswellness83 said:

"I hear you dear, But no matter how we feel in the end Jesus Christ is real, His love is genuine more than what the world gives. I pray for you dear that you will genuinely find Jesus Christ."

Damilola Johnson 🌸🌺 said:

"I don’t even know what to say but I remember I used to see your posts on twitter back then and I’d pray to be close to God like that."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former pastor who left the faith had shared what he noticed about his life since dumping Christianity.

Pastor's daughter dumps Christianity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor's daughter had shared her story after dumping Christianity.

The youth, raised in a rigorous Christian home, said the challenges associated with such an upbringing were rigid thinking and the lack of emotional intelligence that accompanies religious fundamentalism.

According to the young lady, she was not allowed to question her parents' beliefs or hold a contrary opinion. She admitted that it was terrifying when she began questioning her Christian beliefs.

