A lecturer at Nasarawa State University in Keffi got people talking online after giving out money to students

The caption of the video making waves on the internet shows many students in his morning class

The amount he gave to each of the students who came early to his class is shown in the viral video

A student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has captured the moment a lecturer gave money to each student who came early to his class.

In the viral video, she added a caption that contains the exact time the students were alleged to have arrived at the lecturer’s hall for the morning class.

Early attendance pays off as NSUK lecturer rewards students with cash. Photo Source: TikTok/phrankie28

Source: TikTok

Lecturer gives money to punctual students

Also in the TikTok video, the moment the money was being shared by the lecturer is seen.

The caption of the video reads:

"Our lecturer share money to us for coming to his class by 6:am."

After the display of the caption and the face of the lady, who is a student of the school and in the department where the incident happened, she showed a video of her class.

Lecturer at Nasarawa State University surprises students with cash gift in class. Photo Source: TikTok/phrankie28

Source: TikTok

The lecturer could be seen in a native outfit with cash in his hand as he moved row by row to the seats of the students to share money with them for coming to his class very early.

A closer look at the video posted by @phrankie28 shows that each of the students was surprised with a sum of 200 naira each by the kind lecturer.

Several individuals who stormed the comment section of the post shared their thoughts.

Reactions as lecturer gives money to students

sekav yilla George stressed:

"No way this is NSUK. I refuse to believe."

CHUGZY stressed:

"And I miss this class oh."

FAVOŰR wrote:

"Keffi lectures and doings Na 5 and 6 I too love our lectures guy."

just2funny4 shared:

"I fit swear say I never see you for class before 🫠how u take Dey our department."

· 04-24 added:

"And na the same NSUk I Dey oo."

Egbon Barnie noted:

"Is that LT1 or LT2?"

Chell€ added:

"This nah LT2 Abi applied science."

NVM. Mathew explained:

"Which department abeg."

MUDEX999 wrote:

"An swear I get lectures today 6am but w.tf 😳 me wey dey start my second sleep that same time."

peace noted:

"My lectures no go see this one do now na to dey find who help person sign attendance."

It's Staria added:

"As from today nah me go dey open the class door by 4am.."

Ask OF BIG2N said:

"Make attendance sha reach me."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lecturer has gone viral after sharing money with students who attended his class.

The students were seen smiling and happy as they received their share of the cash. The lecturer gave each student N200 for attending the class. Many social media users praised him for his kind gesture.

Lecturer gives students money for breakfast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lecturer sparked reactions on social media after giving students cash inside the lecture hall when they complained of hunger. A student from Ebonyi State University shared a video showing the money shared among the class.

She said the lecturer gave them about N300,000 for breakfast during his early morning lecture. Many students were seen celebrating and appreciating the lecturer’s kind gesture.

Source: Legit.ng