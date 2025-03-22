A lady in the United Kingdom shared her experience when she opened her WhatsApp with her Nigerian number

She shared the kind of messages she got from her Nigerian contacts since she got to the United Kingdom

Her video sparked debate between Nigerians and their counterparts abroad, as they shared diverse opinions

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared the kind of messages she received from her Nigerian contacts.

She stated that whenever she opened her WhatsApp which had her Nigerian number, she received demanding messages.

She shared some of the messages she got form her Nigerian contacts since she relocated to the UK. Photo: @xtianas.world

In a video by @xtianas.world on X, the lady shared some of the messages she received.

According to her, some of the messages included “Send me money”, “My rent is due”, “today is my birthday”, “sponsor me abroad”, “I have not eaten today,” etc.

She captioned the video:

“Anytime I open my Naija WhatsApp. Am I the only one experiencing billings left and right ??? Black Tax is real!”

Lady in UK complains over the kind of messages she gets from her Nigerian contacts. Photo: @xtianas.world

In the comment section, she added:

“It’s good to help. I do too, a lot. Just that it can be overbearing when it’s now turning to entitlement.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s video

Many who came across the video shared diverse opinions on her experience. Sparking mixed reactions.

@Charis cake and more said:

"Thank God I don't even chat my friends who have traveled out oooo! all their thoughts thinks you want to beg them."

@yetundehelenajayi said:

"Hello just a year in abroad i have help plenty pple even pple that are not family unless i don't have. I pray God continue to bless me to continue to help."

@DuchessBimpe said:

"That’s why i don’t chat my friends that are abroad cos most people abroad thinks you want to beg if you chat them."

ediealbert1 said:

"That is how someone asked me for 4million naira few months after I arrived the UK and I was not working at the time he got angry. After some time he came back this time around I was working but paying Debt. Money we borrowed to use and relocate. I told him I don’t have money he got angry again."

@user7120478668000 said:

"I don't know why they hype u guys abroad, we wey dey nigeria dey give pass them abroad."

Amaka Harmony said:

"To think that somebody stopped talking to me because I refused to sponsor her abroad.. if it’s easy all my siblings should be in abroad naa."

Ray Charles said:

"It’s becoming scary. You can’t even normal conversations."

