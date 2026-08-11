Portable Reacts as Fans Ask Him to Comment on P-Square Feud
- Portable dismissed social media users who tagged him to weigh in on the P-Square family dispute between twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye
- The singer redirected attention to his ongoing international tour, naming Kenya, the UK, South Africa, and Malaysia as destinations
- Portable made a sarcastic remark about those involved in the disagreement, sparking reactions online
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Portable has made it abundantly clear that the ongoing feud between twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye is none of his business.
The singer pushed back against social media users who tagged him and expected a response on the P-Square family drama, insisting his focus is firmly elsewhere.
Rather than engage with the controversy, he turned the spotlight back on himself and his music career.
"People are tagging me to say something about P Square, what's my own with family matter?" he said, brushing off the speculation entirely.
Portable Points to International Tour
The singer used the moment to draw attention to his current schedule, revealing he is in the middle of an international tour spanning several continents.
He listed Kenya, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Malaysia as stops on his itinerary, framing his travels as proof that his career is thriving.
"I'm currently on a tour, from Kenya to UK to South Africa to Malaysia, let's talk about me. I'm a star," he stated.
Portable did not leave without taking a subtle jab at the situation.
He made a pointed, sarcastic reference to those caught up in the family disagreement, describing them as "Judas Iscariot and his brothers," a remark that drew attention online for its bluntness.
Watch Instagram video of Portable talking about Psquare's drama
Reactions trail Portable's video of Psquare's drama
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@BIG_PRIME01 stated:
"Leave this talk.. them dey hear this guy songs for those countries ?"
@AbolajiAbd83939 noted:
"Anybody who ever cut family ties will not make heaven"
Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.
In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.
Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.