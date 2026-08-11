Nigeria consumed about 15.32 billion GB of internet data worth an estimated N6.6 trillion between June 2025 and May 2026

Monthly data usage rose by about 44%, reaching a record 1.50 million TB in May 2026

MTN’s data revenue also increased by 38.3% to N1.699 trillion in the first half of 2026, as operators face rising infrastructure and operating costs

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s internet users consumed an estimated N6.6 trillion worth of data between June 2025 and May 2026, highlighting the rapid expansion of digital activity across the country.

The estimate, based on internet usage figures released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and an average data value of N431 per gigabyte, does not represent the actual revenue earned by telecom operators.

Nigerians Spend N6.6tn on Internet Data in One Year as Consumption Hits Record High

Source: UGC

Nigerians Consume 15.32 Billion GB of Data

NCC figures show that Nigerians consumed approximately 15.32 million terabytes of internet data during the 12-month period. Converted to gigabytes, the volume amounts to roughly 15.32 billion GB.

Applying the N431 average benchmark to the total consumption gives an estimated value of about N6.6 trillion.

The N431 figure is an estimated average and should not be interpreted as an official industry-wide retail price. The amount customers actually pay varies according to the network provider, technology used, subscription plan, promotional offers and validity period.

Before the 50 per cent tariff adjustment approved in January 2025 and implemented from February, the average regulated price of 1GB of mobile data was about N287.50. The benchmark subsequently increased to N431.25, although actual retail prices have often ranged from about N475 to N637.50 depending on the operator and package.

The consumption figures cover more than the country’s major mobile networks, including Airtel, MTN, T2 and Globacom. They also capture internet traffic linked to other licensed service providers and technologies, including fixed wired networks, internet service providers and Voice over Internet Protocol services.

Data Consumption Hits Record High

Internet usage generally climbed throughout the period, despite some month-to-month declines.

Consumption increased from about 1.04 million TB in June 2025 to 1.13 million TB in July and 1.15 million TB in August. It remained relatively stable in September before crossing 1.2 million TB in October and November.

Usage then jumped to approximately 1.39 million TB in December and remained around that level in January 2026. It fell to about 1.26 million TB in February before rebounding to 1.42 million TB in March and 1.41 million TB in April.

By May, monthly consumption reached a record 1.50 million TB, representing an increase of roughly 44 per cent from the June 2025 level.

The sustained rise reflects growing dependence on internet-enabled services, including social media, streaming, digital payments, online commerce, remote work and other technology-driven activities.

MTN Data Revenue Rises 38%

The surge in data usage is also translating into stronger earnings for telecommunications companies.

MTN Nigeria, the country’s largest mobile network operator, generated N1.699 trillion from data services in the first six months of 2026, according to its financial results. The figure represents a 38.3 per cent increase from the N1.229 trillion recorded in the same period of 2025.

Nigerians Spend N6.6tn on Internet Data in One Year as Consumption Hits Record High

Source: UGC

However, the growth in internet traffic also creates significant pressure on network operators. As customers consume more data, telecom companies must continually expand their capacity and invest in infrastructure capable of handling the additional traffic.

Such investments include spectrum, fibre-optic networks, transmission infrastructure, base stations and data centres. Operators also face rising energy, maintenance and other operating costs associated with keeping their networks running.

The growing value of Nigeria’s internet consumption therefore underscores both sides of the digital economy: expanding demand is creating significant revenue opportunities, while the infrastructure required to sustain that growth is becoming increasingly expensive.

Source: Legit.ng