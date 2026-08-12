Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa’s technology industry is quietly building its own footprint in the global mobile-phone market, with several homegrown brands emerging across countries including Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Rwanda and Ghana.

While global giants such as Apple, Samsung and major Chinese manufacturers dominate Africa’s smartphone market, African companies have made efforts to develop local brands, assemble devices and participate in the continent’s growing electronics industry.

Full list of top phone brands that are made in Africa that Nigerians never knew. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, there is an important distinction between an African phone brand and a phone that is entirely manufactured in Africa.

Some companies have operated assembly plants on the continent, while others have relied on overseas factories and imported components. Here are some African phone brands and what is known about their origins and manufacturing activities.

1. Afrione, Nigeria

Afrione is one of Nigeria’s notable attempts to build a local mobile-device manufacturing industry.

Established in 2016, the company introduced what it described as a “Made in Nigeria” range of mobile phones and tablets. Afrione also established a manufacturing and assembly facility in Lagos, where it has produced or assembled smartphones, feature phones and tablets, according to a Vanguard report.

Its facility in the Ilupeju area of Lagos has also supported repair and after-sales services.

However, the “Made in Nigeria” label largely refers to local assembly rather than the production of every component. Earlier reports surrounding the factory indicated that imported components were used in the assembly process.

2. Mara Phones, Rwanda and South Africa

Mara Phones became one of Africa’s most ambitious smartphone projects when it was launched under the Mara Group.

The brand attracted international attention as an attempt to move beyond simply importing finished phones and position Africa within the global electronics manufacturing value chain.

Its manufacturing projects in Rwanda and South Africa became particularly prominent, although those activities date back several years and should be distinguished from the brand’s current production status.

3. SICO, Egypt

Egypt’s SICO Technology made headlines with its push to develop locally produced smartphones.

The company launched the Nile X smartphone in 2017 and established manufacturing operations in Egypt, making it an important part of the country’s drive to expand domestic electronics production.

Egypt has also attracted international electronics manufacturers, strengthening its position as one of Africa’s key destinations for mobile-device production and assembly.

4. Condor, Algeria

Condor is an established Algerian electronics brand with a presence in the mobile-phone market.

The company produces a range of consumer electronics and has marketed smartphones, including models under its 80 and NOVA series.

Condor demonstrates how African brands can compete in markets dominated by international manufacturers. However, its African identity does not mean every component inside its phones is manufactured locally.

5. Mobicel, South Africa

Mobicel is a South African mobile-phone brand known primarily for affordable smartphones and feature phones.

The company has participated in South Africa’s local mobile-device ecosystem, particularly in the budget segment, where affordability is a major consideration for consumers.

Its story highlights the efforts of African companies to build brands capable of competing with much larger international manufacturers.

6. Mi-Fone, Mauritius

Mi-Fone is a mobile-phone brand associated with Mauritius and represents another chapter in Africa’s technology story.

However, being an African brand does not necessarily mean its devices are physically manufactured on the continent.

Mi-Fone is therefore better understood as an African mobile brand rather than automatically being classified as an Africa-manufactured phone.

7. VMK, Republic of Congo

VMK, founded in the Republic of Congo, became one of the continent’s pioneering technology brands.

The company developed mobile devices targeted at African consumers and gained attention for its ambition to create an African technology brand.

However, its manufacturing history included production outside Africa, illustrating the difference between an African-owned or African-designed brand and a device physically manufactured on the continent.

RLG, Ghana

Ghana’s RLG Communications was another prominent African technology company that became known for assembling mobile phones and computers locally.

At its peak, the company was regarded as an important attempt to establish electronics manufacturing capacity in Ghana and create technology-related jobs.

However, its historical activities should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of large-scale current mobile-phone production without updated confirmation.

What does “Made in Africa” really mean?

The rise of African phone brands is significant, but the continent does not yet manufacture every component required for a modern smartphone.

Processors, memory chips, displays, cameras, batteries and other critical components are largely produced in specialised factories outside Africa.

African phone brands flood the market as the continent opens to manufacturers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Consequently, a phone can have an African brand while its components are produced in Asia, its software is developed elsewhere, and final assembly takes place in an African factory.

That makes the distinction between African-owned, African-designed, assembled in Africa and fully manufactured in Africa crucial.

Source: Legit.ng