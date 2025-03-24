A Nigerian lady shared the voice note she got from her ex-boyfriend who said he didn't want to continue the relationship

She also gave details about their relationship and how hurt she felt when he ended things with her

Many who came across the video gave their thoughts about the relationship and shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady, Sandra Ailemen, recounted when her ex-boyfriend sent her a message to end their relationship.

She shared a recording of the voice note where he complained about how she was disturbing him.

In a video by @sandraailemen on TikTok, she stated that the love of her life became her enemy.

She wrote:

“POV: The love of your life became your enemy. It was a difficult phase but thank God I’m no longer there.”

In the voice note, the man was complaining about

“You’re fine. Go and meet other men…I cannot date someone that cannot even allow me buy something along the road. What kind of relationship is that one? I no do again. I want to go and find another girl, yes. Leave me alone.”

In the comment section, the ady shared her experience with the man in their relationship.

She said:

“I was in love my sister. I even bought ring, I was always wearing it to chase other guys away. He was the only one I was talking to so when the whole thing happened, I was broken for months.”

Reaction trail lady’s ex-boyfriend’s voice note

@esty.u.official said:

"You were too obsessed and it can be suffocating,being inlove doesn’t mean you won’t let the person breathe,get busy with yourself and your life and still try to balance your love life."

@Shawty kitty said:

"Sandra how did u heal? Pls help a sister. Did u block him or did he? Did u guys stopped talking ? I am currently in this phase pls how did u heal?"

@Mr Charisma said:

"You sef why you no Dey allow am go buy something down the road?"

@Dfw Oma said:

"I’ve saved it, anytime I one mumu for boy I go come watch this video make my sense come back."

Sandra A.E said:

"Eyah namesake, the cry you must have cried after this voice message, I only can imagine."

@Nuel| video editor said:

"You were probably too obsessive and not giving him space..men need some space sometimes, just because you are dating someone doesn't mean you have to constantly be in their face. let them miss you too."

