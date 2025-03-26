Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis has come under fire after one of her TikTok colleagues, Zeez, called her out

In a video making the rounds, Jarvis and Zeez were having an argument when the human robot bragged about being rich

This led Zeez to questioning Jarvis about not joining the viral 30-day rant challenge

Nigerian TikTok star, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata aka Jarvis has been dragged by her colleague, Zeez, for not joining the trending 30-day rant challenge.

Just recently, Jarvis and Zeez were on a group TikTok live with Sandra Benede when they tackled each other.

Nigerians react to video of Zeez and Jarvis arguing over 30-day rant challenge. Photos: @realjadrolita / IG, @Zeeez112 / TikTok

Source: Instagram

During the course of their argument, the human robot told Zeez that she is very rich and can afford anything. She said:

“To show you how rich we are, we are very rich and we can afford anything, so don’t compare us to you.”

This triggered a response from Zeez to then told Jarvis that she was going to cry over her statement. He went on to pray for President Tinubu to win second term election. According to him, Jarvis is glorifying rubbish because she has money and doesn’t feel the pain of regular Nigerians who are struggling to eat.

He said:

“You go cry, you never see anything. You’re richer than us? President Tinubu, God will bless you, you go enter again for next election, you go cry. Una go dey glorify rubbish, una say una rich. People dey go through a lot for Nigeria, you’re saying you’re richer than people, that’s not nice Jarvis. The fact that you’re doing goodin Nigeria doesn’t mean a lot of people are doing good, don’t talk like that, a lot of people are suffering! What you just said is not nice . why would you say stuff like that? Some people haven’t eaten today.”

TikTioker Zeez Slams Jarvis for Not Joining 30 Days Rant Challenge After She Said She’s Very Rich

Source: Instagram

In response to that, Jarvis asked if she was expected to start cursing Nigeria because of the situation of things. According to her, even the bible advises against speaking negatively, and she has decided to speak positively and not downgrade Nigeria with her words. She said:

“So I should be swearing for my country? See, even the bible says that even though we are going through a lot, we should never curse ourselves, we should not swear for ourselves, we should always speak good things. Listen to me, we should always speak good things and I’m speaking good things. You don’t expect me to be insulting and downgrading my country because of you. What is wrong with you?”

Zeez then asked Jarvis why she had not participated in the 30-day rant challenge. He concluded that it was because everything was going well for her. He said:

“Everyone dey do 30 days challenge, why you no do your own? Because everything is going well for you abi?”

See the video of their exchange below:

Reactions as Zeez blasts Jarvis for not doing 30 days rant

The video of Jarvis and Zeez’s argument went viral on social media and it sparked reactions from many Nigerians. Several of them were not pleased with Jarvis’ utterances:

Pearlgreyce__ said:

“Omo! I thought she was smart.”

_.faithhyy said:

“No wonder she can date somebody like peller..their two no get sense.”

_._enene wrote:

“very daft Robot.”

_oyeyemi__ said:

“She doesn’t act her age at all.”

Beulah._c said:

“This girl is senseless and I’m not sorry.”

Teeto__olayeni wrote:

“I really thought she had more sense than her man,but alas I was wrong 😑.”

Bigbaebybella said:

“And this babe na graduate o😂😂😂..I no kuku blame her,as she dey follow pikin wey she fit born,her brain don dey retrogress.”

Ayomide_1410 said:

“Chai! And I’ve always thought of this lady as a bright person, nothing is bright about her. Neurologist go whistle like mechanics if dem see the lady and her babe head cos e dey empty.”

Julietdonna_ wrote:

“Be like na one brain she and that peller dey share cos wth.”

Barbie_pink_21 wrote:

“Since that lady begin mingle that boy, her sense of reasoning went from 100 to 0.”

Ammmzzwwaaa said:

“Person no fit mumu make him wife no mumu self ! 😂”

Peller blasts fans telling him to rant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis' boyfriend, Habeeb Hamzat aka Peller, raised mixed reactions after he commented on the viral 30-day rant challenge.

Peller, who was on TikTok live, slammed those asking him to use his platform to speak out. According to him, those making such a request are also there for clout.

He noted that people who honestly want to rant should go to the market to make their grievances known.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng