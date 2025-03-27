A Nigerian boss shared what his assistant complained about after he paid her salary for the month

She stated that he didn’t have to pay her so early, and went ahead to share her reason for saying so

Many who came across the post were surprised at the lady’s utterance after receiving her salary

A Nigerian man shared the conversation he had with his assistant after paying her salary.

He paid her on the 26th of March, and she complained that the salary for the month came early.

Boss shares employee's comment after he paid her salary early.

In a tweet by @AskMichaelTaiwo on X, the man said his assistant mentioned that he didn’t have to pay her so early.

According to her, she still had enough money to last her for two months, prompting her boss to ask her how she did it.

The tweet said:

“I paid my assistant her salary today, and she said, "Sir, you really don’t have to pay me this early. I still have enough money to last me more than two months." And I was like, Madam, show me way o.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as employee complains of early salary

Many who came across the post were surprised at the lady’s utterance after receiving her salary.

@nsikannicholas said:

"How much do you pay her so we can know why she made that statement?"

@BlitzOba said:

"A good question though, also it seems the assistant wasn’t given a designated pay date for each pay, hence the question . I have sales managers where i work earning over 600k and they’re still eager for pay day, even those earning 700+ so how much will make someone even say this."

@BlessinDickson said:

"X users are so used to hearing stories of struggle, people chasing early pay or living paycheck to paycheck, that when someone says, “I don’t need it yet, I still have enough to last two months,” it immediately feels like a lie to you. You were expecting the assistant to come online crying about not being paid, just so you could drag him."

@Hammdriller said:

"She probably sees the job as a favor. Must be young too."

@harmia_world said:

"Sack her joor."

@Udoka_AM said:

"In my experience of being alive nobody complains of too much money. Just saying."

@SavantMexeno

"I’m disgusted by people like this. Just collect the salary for your job done and move on. Imagine it’s not just her; the boss is unwilling too(next time), causing a delay in salary payments for others. What’s with the pointless information to start with?"

Boss shares employee's unexpected comment after he paid her salary on time.

