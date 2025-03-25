A Nigerian lady and her husband went viral as they bought their first house in the United Kingdom

They gave details of how they saw the house, made the payment, and sealed the deal, which made them landlord and landlady

A Nigerian lady and her husband celebrated their latest achievement in the United Kingdom.

The lady shared how she and her husband started house hunting in June 2024 till they got their own house in January 2025.

In a video by @seun_pelz on TikTok, the lady shared the process of their purchase and what they did before paying for the building.

The video was captioned:

“16 January 2025. we signed for the keys to our house. I can’t believe we are officially home owners!! From going for house viewing, to selecting our desired plot and watching them build it from scratch to this beautiful house we call our home has been so beautiful.

“Everything is so perfect. I’m genuinely grateful for this new chapter. In a world where it goes straight to social media, we chose to soak it all in first. For the past 2 months, we’ve been cherishing this privately.. celebrating, feeling grateful, and truly living in the moment with our closest friends and family. It’s been the most beautiful experience.This is the doing of the Lord.”

Reactions as Nigerian couple buys house in UK

Many who came across the video made enquiries and congratulated the lady and her husband on their new achievement.

@mazichuks01 said:

"Congratulations to you both. I love new builds. One day I will afford one."@

corporatemummy said:

"Bellway are good, enjoy your new home."

Tgirly said:

"Please can you do a video of how this is done , like the process of buying the land and stuff . Congratulations."

@adejokethewealthy said:

"This is really admirable, massive congratulations to you and yours."

@Ruth AJ |Lifestyle Creator said:

"Congratulations Seun! No longer a prayer point. That statement hit me! So excited! Home owner era!"

@UpnorthTony said:

"You bought a land?.. where? cause I know Bellway construction don't sell land ma."

C0n5igliere said:

"How do people post these things on SM?"

@Mr and Mrs Blark said:

“Landlord walk” is so real! Congratulations, love. The sky is the starting point."

