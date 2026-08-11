Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Boy Who Scored 260 in JAMB and Wants to Study Medicine Displays 2026 WAEC Result, Seek Answers
People

Boy Who Scored 260 in JAMB and Wants to Study Medicine Displays 2026 WAEC Result, Seek Answers

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • Em Ski Do, a Nigerian student, shared his 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook and asked whether it was strong enough to earn him admission into medicine and surgery
  • The student posted grades that included four A1s across subjects such as General Mathematics, Chemistry, and Geography alongside his question
  • His JAMB score of 260 entered the picture after commenters pressed for more details, shifting the entire conversation in a different direction

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

A Nigerian student who goes by Em Ski Do on Facebook has sparked debate online after sharing his 2026 WASSCE result and asking a simple but loaded question: could these grades get him into medicine and surgery?

The post, shared in August 2026 shortly after the West African Examinations Council released results for school candidates, showed an impressive set of grades from Christ's Arrows College Adum-East Ito.

See 2026 WAEC result or boy aspiring to be doctor posts
A boy aspiring to be doctor posts 2026 WAEC result, mentions his JAMB score. Photo: Em Ski Do
Source: Facebook

Aspiring doctor's 2026 WAEC result

Em Ski Do scored A1 in General Mathematics, Chemistry, Geography, and Livestock Farming. He also picked up B2 in Civic Education and Agriculture, B3 in both Biology and Physics, and C6 in English Language.

Read also

Boy who wants to study law displays 2026 WAEC result, asks if he can gain admission

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

While the WAEC result drew attention on its own, the conversation shifted when Em Ski Do revealed in the comments that he scored 260 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. For many hopefuls chasing a spot in medicine and surgery, that figure is where the real assessment begins, and commenters were quick to share their views.

Nigerian universities typically set cut-off marks for medicine that sit well above the general JAMB minimum, with several institutions requiring candidates to present scores of 300 and above before even being considered for screening. A score of 260, while not low by general standards, is widely regarded as insufficient for one of the most competitive courses in the country.

See his Facebook post below:

Nigerians react to boy's 2026 WAEC result

The post attracted a range of responses, with some users offering blunt assessments while others held out a sliver of hope.

Read also

Teacher who wrote 2026 WAEC exam for fun displays his result, asks what to do with it

Haidar AJ said:

"No it's depends on your jamb score. you have to go like that. You can get it by lucky Or they will change you to Pharmacy."

Ayo Deji said:

"he wants everyone to shout power that he he had a better grade just to show off don't mind him. Oya make he add his jamb score to see whether he Sabi book or not."

Esther Uche said:

"with your jamb score you will not be able to get medicine. You should do a change of course or rewrite Jamb."

The post reflects the situation many Nigerian students find themselves in each year: a strong WAEC performance that still falls short of clearing the bar that medical schools set through JAMB.

Whether Em Ski Do chooses to resit the entrance examination or pivot to a related course remains to be seen.

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

Read also

WAEC 2026: Lady tells candidates who got E8, F9 in English or maths what to do next

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Diaspora
Hot:
Eid el fitr Nicholas riccio Premier league Petrol prices Cbn