Em Ski Do, a Nigerian student, shared his 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook and asked whether it was strong enough to earn him admission into medicine and surgery

The student posted grades that included four A1s across subjects such as General Mathematics, Chemistry, and Geography alongside his question

His JAMB score of 260 entered the picture after commenters pressed for more details, shifting the entire conversation in a different direction

A Nigerian student who goes by Em Ski Do on Facebook has sparked debate online after sharing his 2026 WASSCE result and asking a simple but loaded question: could these grades get him into medicine and surgery?

The post, shared in August 2026 shortly after the West African Examinations Council released results for school candidates, showed an impressive set of grades from Christ's Arrows College Adum-East Ito.

A boy aspiring to be doctor posts 2026 WAEC result, mentions his JAMB score. Photo: Em Ski Do

Source: Facebook

Aspiring doctor's 2026 WAEC result

Em Ski Do scored A1 in General Mathematics, Chemistry, Geography, and Livestock Farming. He also picked up B2 in Civic Education and Agriculture, B3 in both Biology and Physics, and C6 in English Language.

While the WAEC result drew attention on its own, the conversation shifted when Em Ski Do revealed in the comments that he scored 260 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. For many hopefuls chasing a spot in medicine and surgery, that figure is where the real assessment begins, and commenters were quick to share their views.

Nigerian universities typically set cut-off marks for medicine that sit well above the general JAMB minimum, with several institutions requiring candidates to present scores of 300 and above before even being considered for screening. A score of 260, while not low by general standards, is widely regarded as insufficient for one of the most competitive courses in the country.

See his Facebook post below:

Nigerians react to boy's 2026 WAEC result

The post attracted a range of responses, with some users offering blunt assessments while others held out a sliver of hope.

Haidar AJ said:

"No it's depends on your jamb score. you have to go like that. You can get it by lucky Or they will change you to Pharmacy."

Ayo Deji said:

"he wants everyone to shout power that he he had a better grade just to show off don't mind him. Oya make he add his jamb score to see whether he Sabi book or not."

Esther Uche said:

"with your jamb score you will not be able to get medicine. You should do a change of course or rewrite Jamb."

The post reflects the situation many Nigerian students find themselves in each year: a strong WAEC performance that still falls short of clearing the bar that medical schools set through JAMB.

Whether Em Ski Do chooses to resit the entrance examination or pivot to a related course remains to be seen.

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng