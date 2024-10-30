A Nigerian man from a village in Ekiti State announced that he had become a house owner in the United Kingdom

He shared photos of the house on his X page (formerly Twitter), as he narrated his inspiring story

Many who came across the post congratulated him and prayed for him and his family, who are in the UK

A Nigerian man, Kenny Oluwatosin, has celebrated his latest feat on social media.

He announced that in 2024, he married and became a house owner in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The man also discussed his background in a post on his X page (@Nrs_Kethz).

He noted that he was once a small boy from Ekiti State.

Nigerian man owns home in UK

The man, who shared photos of his new home, stated that his latest achievement was what he dreamt about when he relocated to the UK four years ago.

He said:

“2024, God gave me and my wife a house in the UK.Not rented, a house we can call our home right in the city of Manchester. For a boy like me from a small village in Ekiti, this is massive, and I'm just in tears.

“All these were just dreams 4 years ago when I got into this country.For everyone seeing this,may God grant your heart desires and answer your silent prayers in Jesus name.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man become UK homeowner

@Oluomoofderby said:

"Congratulations on your new home. Oga Kenny May it be filled with love, laughter, and countless beautiful memories."

@jeffre__ said:

"Congratulations, more keys to come. God wey do am for you, go surely do am for us too."

@Ofo_di_ileGeo said:

"What i love the most is how this is a story of success, unity and love in marriage while at the UK. At a time, i was seriously having second thoughts about Nigerian couples in the UK. May God increase your joy and success as a couple. Congrats."

