Osun Governorship Election 2026: Adeleke, Oyebamiji, Salaam Battle Over Key Local Governments

All three leading candidates in Saturday's Osun governorship poll hail from the same senatorial district, making vote distribution tightly contested

The Accord Party, APC and ADC camps each claim they will win all 30 local government areas in the state

Battleground councils including Osogbo, Olorunda, Odo Otin and Ilesa East could ultimately decide who wins the governorship

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Three days before Osun State's governorship election, the race between incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, the All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Oyebamiji, and Dr Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress has tightened considerably, with each camp making targeted moves in contested local government areas.

All three frontrunners hail from Osun West Senatorial District. Adeleke and Salaam share the Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, while Oyebamiji comes from the Irewole/Isokan/Ayedaade Federal Constituency.

As reported by The Punch, 10 battleground LGs that may decide Adeleke, Oyebamiji governorship race.

Adeleke's strongholds and vulnerabilities

Adeleke is leaning on four years of infrastructure projects as his primary campaign tool, banking on block votes from his hometown of Ede and its neighbouring local governments.

His running mate, Kola Adewusi, and former PDP National Secretary Prof. Wale Oladipo are expected to boost his numbers in Ife Central, Ife East and Ife South. Former Osun SSG Moshood Adeoti, who is from Iwo, is also working to deliver the Iwo Federal Constituency for the governor.

However, Oyebamiji's running mate Benjamin Adereti hails from Ile-Ife, which complicates Adeleke's outlook in the three Ife councils.

APC's senatorial candidate Amin Ogunbiyi is seen as a potential obstacle in Iwo, while a possible move by former APC National Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore to back Oyebamiji could further erode the governor's position.

Oyebamiji and Salaam's Push

Oyebamiji is expected to draw heavily from his home federal constituency, where former governorship aspirant Dotun Babayemi, from Gbongan, is working to deliver the area.

The backing of a faction of the PDP led by former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola could also strengthen Oyebamiji's position in Odo Otin Local Government Area.

He is also considered the frontrunner in Boluwaduro and Boripe, areas tied to Marine Minister Adegboyega Oyetola, as well as in Irepodun, Ife North and Obokun.

Salaam, a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly who served eight years in the role, remains a credible threat.

Beyond his home council of Ejigbo, he is expected to perform strongly in Ilesa East, Osogbo and Olorunda, partly through the political influence of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who remains his political mentor.

That same association, however, carries liabilities that could limit his broader appeal.

Adeleke accuses Oyetola of using federal might

Recall that Governor Adeleke lashed out at former governor Oyetola at an Arise TV Townhall debate ahead of the Osun governorship election.

Adeleke claimed Accord party members were arrested and that one candidate remained in detention in Abuja at the time of the debate.

The governor said he contacted Bishop Matthew Kukah to intervene before he would agree to attend a peace-signing event.

Osun election: Primate Ayodele warns Adeleke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned Adeleke not to believe claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no interest in Saturday's governorship election.

The cleric revealed that the APC plans to deploy money, influence, power, forces, and the presidency to win the Osun governorship seat.

Ayodele cautioned Adeleke that losing the election would have serious consequences, including difficulty getting relief from the courts.

Source: Legit.ng