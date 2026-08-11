The US government has explained the consequences for applicants who fail the English or civics portion of the naturalisation test

Legit.ng learnt that applicants who fail are given a second attempt between 60 and 90 days after their initial interview date

It is noteworthy that the retake of the test only covers the specific section that was failed, not the entire naturalisation test

The United States government has clarified what happens to applicants who do not pass their citizenship test, outlining a formal second-chance process for those who fall short during their naturalisation interview in 2026.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), every naturalisation applicant is allowed two attempts to pass both the English and civics tests, as well as to answer all interview-related questions in English.

The US has explained what comes next after an immigrant fails a citizenship test. Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker, Kevin Carter

Source: Getty Images

This means failing on the first try does not automatically end an applicant's path to citizenship.

What happens after a failed test

If an applicant does not pass either the English or civics component during their initial interview, they will be scheduled for a second test.

According to USCIS, the retake is set between 60 and 90 days from the date of the first interview, giving applicants roughly two to three months to prepare again before returning.

Importantly, the second attempt is targeted. Applicants are only retested on the specific portion they failed, whether that is the English test, the civics test, or both.

Those who passed one section are not required to sit it again.

The civics test requires applicants to answer questions about US history and government, while the English component assesses the ability to read, write, and speak basic English. Both are administered during a face-to-face interview with a USCIS officer.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had announced the minimum score foreigners need to pass the citizenship test.

Types of exams for US citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had mentioned two types of exams immigrants must pass to become citizens.

According to USCIS, every applicant who does not qualify for an exemption is required to pass both an English test and a civics test during their naturalisation interview, in addition to answering questions about their personal background and application.

The English test is broken into three parts: speaking, reading, and writing. A USCIS officer evaluates speaking ability during the eligibility interview itself.

Source: Legit.ng