Kano lawmaker from Tudun Wada, Sule Lawan Shuwaki, announced his exit from the APC during Monday's plenary session in the state

Speaker Falgore revealed the Assembly had held Shuwaki's resignation letter for about two months before formally presenting it

Shuwaki confirmed he had joined the PDP several months earlier, but political consultations delayed the official announcement

A member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Sule Lawan Shuwaki, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reducing the APC's hold on the 40-member chamber.

Shuwaki represents Tudun Wada Constituency. His resignation letter was read at Monday's plenary by the Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, before the lawmaker personally confirmed the decision on the floor of the House.

Kano assembly member resigns from the APC, joins the PDP Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The Tribune reported that with his departure, the Kano State House of Assembly now has 37 APC members, two New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) members, and one PDP member.

Why Shuwaki left the APC

In the letter, Shuwaki said his choice to leave the APC came after wide consultations with political associates, supporters, and family, as well as personal reflection. He acknowledged the support he received from APC leadership at ward, local government, state, and national levels throughout his time in the party, but said he was now following a new political path guided by his own convictions.

After the letter was read, Falgore asked Shuwaki directly whether he had submitted the resignation letter himself. The lawmaker confirmed he had, and added that he had actually crossed to the PDP several months earlier. He explained that ongoing political consultations had caused a delay in formally presenting the letter to the Assembly.

Shuwaki used the occasion to thank his supporters and former political allies in Tudun Wada for helping him secure his seat in the Assembly. He called on the public to maintain unity and goodwill regardless of political differences.

Two-month delay before formal presentation

Falgore disclosed that the Assembly had received Shuwaki's resignation letter roughly two months before Monday's plenary but chose not to present it immediately. The Speaker said he held back the letter following consultations with the lawmaker to confirm whether he still intended to proceed with the defection. When it became clear Shuwaki was not changing his mind, Falgore moved to formally read the letter before the House.

APC in Kano suffers setback as state House of Assembly member resigns Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC governor approves new salaries for varsity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has approved a new salary structure for workers at two state-owned universities, aligning with the Federal Government's revised remuneration package for university staff across Nigeria.

The governor's spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday. The two affected institutions are Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, and Northwest University, Kano.

Although the new pay scale is backdated to January 2026, actual payment will not begin until September 2026. Arrears covering January to August 2026, estimated at ₦3.13 billion, will be captured in the 2027 budget. Combined, the two universities will cost the state government ₦391.8 million every month, which works out to roughly ₦4.7 billion per year.

Source: Legit.ng