A Nigerian lady who is based in the United Kingdom shared a video where she greeted her neighbour in a special way

In the video, she shouted the greeting from her window, and her neighbour shouted back at her in response

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the special greeting method that they have

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared how she greeted her neighbour in the morning.

She shared a video on TikTok where she greeted him, and he responded.

Nigerian lady in UK greets neighbour. Photo: @pamilerin_ayomi

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @pamilerin_ayomi on TikTok, the lady said her neighbour always responds to her when she shouts from the window.

She stood by the window and shouted, “Good morning, my neighbour!”

Immediately she greeted, her neighbour shouted back, “Good morning".

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail UK-based Nigerian lady’s special greeting

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the special greeting method that they have.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@JankaraMkt said:

"Don't try this in Westminster, you will be arrested."

@BigRiam1 said:

"Abeg help me write my name for snow, make e no be like say person no dey abroad."

BB_Sugar said:

"Ajeh, this your neighbor will come and eat jollof rice and chicken for Christmas."

Asher And Mum said:

"What prompted you to start doing it abeg."

@Omodada2707 said:

"I can bet he has been waiting for you to greet."

@a-why said:

"Nah this kind Neigbour I want oo ke😂😂, nah both morning and evening after work I go dey greet am."

@Wira said:

"E sweet me."

