A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to the United Kingdom as an international student

Her video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she prepared for the trip and gave a timeline of her activities

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom celebrated her latest achievement as she shared her experience.

She detailed her journey from how she spent her last days in Nigeria to her successful relocation to the UK.

Nigerian lady who relocated to UK shares her process. Photo: @oluwaloni_o

Source: TikTok

In a video by @oluwaloni_o on TikTok, the lady showed her final activities like packing her bags and making her nails and hair before relocation.

Lady travels to UK with student visa

The lady showed when she did her biometrics and when her visa got approved to travel.

In the comments section, while responding to enquiries, the young lady stated that she did her biometrics on December 5th and it took 12 days for her visa to be ready.

She also revealed that she was not interviewed before her visa was approved.

The lady who relocated to UK shared her experience. Photo: @oluwaloni_o

Source: TikTok

Connecting flight in Morocco

On the day of travelling, the lady boarded the flight and landed in Morocco for a layover before entering another flight to the UK.

She showed the food they were served inside the plane before finally announcing her arrival in the UK.

The lady said:

“A week ago today, I packed my bags and left. Cheers to new beginnings.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to UK

Many who saw the video on TikTok congratulated the lady as some questioned her about her process.

@11th March said:

"Let this congratulations come to me today. my visa will be approved today in Jesus name."

Keanu reeves said:

"Please whats the easiest visa to apply to get to the UK?"

Zchristy0 said:

"Congratulations!!pls after CAS what’s next ?"

@Cess said:

"Congratulations stranger I am manifesting am next in line. Amen AM tapping into your blessings."

@RoyalCrownBeauty said:

"Opening my TikTok now is this your video that pop-up that means in a miraculous way God will do mine."

@Dysogie confectionery said:

"Congratulations. God help me to use this sound before March ending."

@Mhiss Jhackie said:

"Congratulations to you, I tap into your blessings. May God relocate me, Congratulations to me in advance."

