The Canadian government has revealed the format and minimum passing score for the 2026 citizenship test taken by immigrants

Legit.ng confirmed that the 20-question test covers Canada's history, geography, economy, government, laws, and national symbols

According to the government, applicants who do not pass the written test may be called for an interview with a citizenship officer

The Canadian government has announced the minimum score that immigrants must achieve to pass the citizenship test in 2026, setting a clear benchmark for applicants seeking to become Canadian citizens.

According to the government, the citizenship test contains 20 questions in either multiple-choice or true-or-false format. Applicants must answer at least 15 of those 20 questions correctly to pass, which works out to a score of 75%.

Canadian government explains the minimum score needed to pass the citizenship exam. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance

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The test is conducted in either English or French and must be completed within 45 minutes.

Candidates who do not pass on their first attempt are not immediately disqualified. The government allows up to three chances to pass the test before other steps are taken.

What the citizenship test covers

The test is designed to measure how well an applicant understands Canada and what it means to be a citizen. Questions draw from six broad areas: the rights and responsibilities of Canadian citizens, as well as the country's history, geography, economy, government, laws, and national symbols.

The government clarified that the test does not assess language ability in English or French. Language proficiency is evaluated separately, and only when an applicant is invited to an in-person interview. At that stage, a citizenship officer observes how well the candidate communicates in one of Canada's two official languages.

Applicants can review the official study guide and test preparation materials on the Government of Canada's website to prepare before sitting the test.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had explained its citizenship test process and mentioned who must take the exam.

Questions to expect during citizenship interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had given an insight into the questions applicants should expect during a citizenship interview.

The questions form part of the Discover Canada study guide, which all citizenship applicants are expected to read before sitting the test.

The guide covers a broad range of topics, and every question on the actual test draws directly from its contents.

Source: Legit.ng