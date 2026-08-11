Nollywood actress Judy Austin filed a N1 billion lawsuit against her former husband Emmanuel Obasi over months of damaging public allegations

A video captured the moment a court messenger formally served Obasi with the legal documents in what appeared to be an indoor setting

Austin separately filed a writ against veteran actress Rita Edochie, demanding N50 million and a public retraction of alleged defamatory statements

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has taken her long-running public dispute with former husband Emmanuel Obasi to court, filing a N1 billion lawsuit against him in a move that has since gone viral.

A video circulating online captures the exact moment a court messenger arrived to serve Obasi with the legal documents.

Judy Austin’s lawsuit: Viral video captures Mr Obasi’s reaction to actress’ court order. Credit: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Obasi verbally acknowledges receiving the suit, noting that the name on the papers reads "Judy Austin Yule a Duchie" and confirming the matter is scheduled for hearing on 29th September. He thanks the court messenger before the clip ends.

Watch the moment Obasi received Judy Austin's court order:

Austin and Obasi's Long-Running Dispute

The lawsuit follows several months of public back-and-forth between the two, during which Obasi made repeated allegations about the nature of Austin's relationship with actor Yul Edochie while the two were still married.

Austin has firmly disputed those claims, maintaining that her marriage to Obasi dissolved in 2013 and that no romantic involvement with Edochie existed during that union.

The pair share two children from their former marriage, raising the personal stakes of the legal battle considerably.

With court proceedings now formally underway, Austin has made clear she intends to pursue the matter through official channels rather than continue the dispute on social media.

Judy Austin Also Takes on Rita Edochie

The suit against Obasi is not Austin's only active legal front. The actress also served a separate writ of summons on Rita Edochie, Yul's aunt and a recognised figure in Nollywood, demanding N50 million in damages over alleged defamatory statements.

Through her lawyers, Austin is requesting a full and unreserved retraction and public apology from Rita, along with an order of perpetual injunction barring her from making further damaging remarks. She is also seeking the removal of any previously published statements and a 10% post-judgement interest rate on any awarded sum.

Austin shared the legal correspondence on her Instagram page on Tuesday, 11th August 2026. Legit.ng also previously reported that Rita Edochie had criticised Austin over remarks she made concerning women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

Moment Judy Austin’s legal order reached Mr Obasi surfaces online. Credit: @mrobasi

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Her comments sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng