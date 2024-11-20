A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom has decided to return to his country if he doesn’t find love abroad

He also shared other options he might consider, including becoming a reverend father or travelling to different countries

Many who came across the post expressed their surprise and advised him on where to find a wife

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom gave himself an ultimatum to find love abroad.

He declared that he would return to Nigeria if he failed to find love in the UK by December 31, 2024.

In a TikTok post by @lonely.boy065, the handsome man said he would marry a girl from the village if he returned to the country.

UK-based man considers becoming reverend father

The man also listed other options he might consider in his quest for love.

He added that he might become a reverend father in a Catholic Church or travel to other African countries to find a wife.

The man said:

“If I don’t find love in UK before the 31st of December, I’m going back to Nigeria to marry a girl from the village. I’m done. Or better still, turn Reverend Father in Saint Peter’s Church. I might go to Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon and find a wife. I would have gone to USA but Trump said nobody should come again.”

Reactions trail UK-based man’s search for a wife

@pemkad said:

"Probably that's the best decision you could make. Nigerian lady will suit you best."

@Pernilla said:

"It can not be hard for you to find a wife as handsome as you are."

@Marta Barczak said:

"I'm going with you, maybe I'll find a husband haha."

@jenny.kosoko said:

"You better go and marry a girl from the village."

Nigerians meet spouses in unexpected places

Recently, Nigerian youths have opened up about how they met their lovers.

A Nigerian man said that he met his wife on Facebook and married her after five months, while another lady revealed that she met her German husband on Instagram.

In a related story, a London-based Nigerian lady said she met her husband through her ex.

She narrated her love story in a viral TikTok post about how it all happened.

