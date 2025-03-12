A Nigerian lady celebrated after getting her Canadian Permanent Residence Card less than one month after her relocation

She displayed the document in a video shared on her TikTok page, as she expresses her excitement

Many who came across the document congratulated the lady and celebrated her latest achievement

A Nigerian lady expressed her excitement as she got her Canadian permanent residence card.

She revealed that the card came less than one month after she relocated to the country.

She was overjoyed after getting her PR card in less than one month in Canada. Photo: @odiinakachi

Source: TikTok

In a video by @odiinakachi on TikTok, she showed when she was opening the envelope where the card was placed.

She finally removed the card from inside the envelope and displayed the document.

The pretty lady described Canada as her official second home.

Her words:

“My PR card came in less than a month. Canada is officially my second home. When your soon turns finally.”

Lady gets Canadian PR card after staying in canada for less than a week. Photo: @odiinakachi

Source: TikTok

According to Canadian Immigration Law Firm, a PR card is an important document that proves the status of one’s stay in the country.

It says:

"A Permanent Resident Card (PR Card) is an official document issued by the Canadian government to individuals who have been granted permanent resident status in Canada. It serves as a proof of their status when they travel in and out of the country."

In the comment section, the lady clarified that she had relocated to Canada as a permanent resident but waited for less than a month before having the card.

She also stated that her PR pathway was through her husband, who had been there before her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s Canadian PR card collection

Netizens congratulated the lady as some enquired about her processes to becoming a PR in Canada.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@megawolix🇨🇦 said:

"I'm confused right. being the pool for over a yr now. and suddenly I was pushed out of the pool and cannot enter again, telling my profile ineligible. I am working presently."

@11:11 said:

"May your blessing allocate me in Jesus name and let my visa be approved."

@Hassan said:

"Congrats. How long it takes in Quebec , common law spouse?"

@Bigkenjee said:

"Whats the fuss all about since the husband is already a PR holder."

@Ogiator joy said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your blessings . Mine will come as fast as yours . Amen."

@mrspapoose said:

"Congratulations hun, I cried when mine came. God is good."

@Christy Blue said:

"Congratulations sis.. I tap into this, I'm Patiently waiting and hoping I receive this kind of mail soon. God do it for me and my family. Amen!!"

Read more stories on Nigerians in diaspora

Nurse relocates to Canada as permanent resident

In a related story, a young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to Canada as a permanent resident.

Her viral video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she travelled with her man.

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng