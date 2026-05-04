Manchester United coach Michael Carrick has reacted to the news surrounding Sir Alex Ferguson's health status before the Liverpool clash

The former Red Devil boss had already arrived at Old Trafford to watch his former side on May 3

Manchester United's 3-2 win over Liverpool qualified them for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in three years

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was rushed to the hospital before the Red Devils took on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 3.

The Scottish manager arrived at the stadium to watch the crucial match before complaining about his health status.

Legendary Manchester United coach, Sir Alex Ferguson, misses the encounter between the Red Devils and Liverpool in the Premier League. Photo by: Naomi Baker.

Source: Getty Images

Cause of Sir Alex Ferguson's illness

Former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure and not an emergency after being spotted taking photos with fans.

According to BBCSports, the 84-year-old was treated by the medical staff at the iconic stadium before being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Manchester United club officials are optimistic that Sir Ferguson will soon be fit enough to return home in a stable state.

Meanwhile, Sir Alex Ferguson masterminded 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League triumphs during his glorious 26 years in charge of the club from 1986 before his retirement in 2013.

The legendary manager was in Paris earlier this week to watch Paris Saint-Germain's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Carrick reacts to Ferguson's health status

Manchester United interim manager, Michael Carrick, revealed that he was affected by the health scare of Sir Alex Ferguson before the Red Devils' victory over Liverpool.

According to UK Mirror, the former England international wished the legendary manager a quick recovery before the next home match. He said:

"I don't know the latest as we stand now. I did hear about it before the game. All I can say is I was very affected by it and we just hope he's alright.

Manchester United interim coach Michael Carrick explains how he felt about the health status of Sir Alex Ferguson. Photo by: Darren Staples / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

"I just don't know the latest but we hope for him to be in good shape and we wish him all the best and we're certainly thinking of him. And hopefully the result, when he hears about it, gives him a good boost."

Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 to secure a Champions League spot next season.

The Red Devils were up 2-0 inside 15 minutes on Sunday through Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but imploded after the break to allow Arne Slot’s men to level with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo before Kobbie Mainoo secured the win in the 77th minute.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick won five Premier League titles and a Champions League, among numerous trophies, under Ferguson after joining from Tottenham in 2006.

Ferguson explains managerial miss

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson reflected on his retirement since leaving the club.

Since his departure, the Red Devils have experienced a drastic decline and are still chasing their first league title since 2013.

Source: Legit.ng